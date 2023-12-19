Bryan’s powerful offense dominated to a resounding victory by pulling away from Napoleon 52-31 at Napoleon High on Dec. 18 in Ohio girls high school basketball action.

Bryan opened with a 10-5 advantage over Napoleon through the first quarter.

The Golden Bears fought to a 17-12 half margin at the Wildcats’ expense.

Bryan darted to a 34-25 lead heading into the final quarter.

The Golden Bears held on with an 18-6 scoring edge in the fourth quarter.

Last season, Bryan and Napoleon faced off on Dec. 13, 2022 at Bryan High School.

In recent action on Dec. 12, Napoleon faced off against Sylvania Northview and Bryan took on Edgerton on Dec. 11 at Bryan High School.

