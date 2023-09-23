Berlin Center Western Reserve overcomes Everett

Berlin Center Western Reserve notched a win against Everett 31-14 in Pennsylvania high school football on Sept. 23.

The first quarter gave Berlin Center Western Reserve a 14-7 lead over Everett.

Neither squad could claim an advantage as the scoreboard showed a 14-14 standstill heading to the third quarter.

Berlin Center Western Reserve jumped in front of Everett 28-14 to begin the fourth quarter.

The Blue Devils got the better of the final-quarter scoring, finishing the game in style with a 3-0 edge.

Recently on Sept. 15, Berlin Center Western Reserve squared off with Lowellville in a football game.

Cincinnati College Prep exhales after close call with Cincinnati Shroder

Cincinnati College Prep finally found a way to top Cincinnati Shroder 16-8 for an Ohio high school football victory at Cincinnati College Prep Academy on Sept. 23.

Cincinnati Shroder started on steady ground by forging an 8-0 lead over Cincinnati College Prep at the end of the first quarter.

The Lions and the Jaguars battled to a standoff at 8-8 as the third quarter began.

Each offense authored its Rip Van Winkle imitation, napping through a barren third quarter.

The Lions held on with an 8-0 scoring edge in the final quarter.

Last season, Cincinnati College Prep and Cincinnati Shroder squared off on Oct. 1, 2022 at Cincinnati College Preparatory Academy.

In recent action on Sept. 14, Cincinnati Shroder faced off against Cincinnati Clark Montessori.

Cincinnati Withrow shuts out Cincinnati Taft

A suffocating defense helped Cincinnati Withrow handle Cincinnati Taft 31-0 during this Ohio football game on Sept. 23.

Cincinnati Withrow opened with an 18-0 advantage over Cincinnati Taft through the first quarter.

The Tigers opened a lopsided 25-0 gap over the Senators at the intermission.

Neither team could dent the scoreboard in the third quarter.

The Tigers got the better of the fourth-quarter scoring, finishing the game in style with a 6-0 edge.

The last time Cincinnati Withrow and Cincinnati Taft played in a 17-14 game on Sept. 24, 2022.

In recent action on Sept. 15, Cincinnati Withrow faced off against Trotwood-Madison and Cincinnati Taft took on Cincinnati Purcell Marian on Sept. 15 at Cincinnati Purcell Marian High School.

Lima Central Catholic bests Bloomdale Elmwood

Lima Central Catholic handled Bloomdale Elmwood 49-18 in an impressive showing in an Ohio high school football matchup on Sept. 23.

In recent action on Sept. 15, Lima Central Catholic faced off against Columbus Bishop Hartley and Bloomdale Elmwood took on Findlay Liberty-Benton on Sept. 15 at Bloomdale Elmwood High School.

Martins Ferry defeats Lancaster Fairfield Christian

Martins Ferry unleashed a high-powered offensive show to knock off Lancaster Fairfield Christian 36-7 Saturday on Sept. 23 in Ohio football.

Martins Ferry opened with an 8-0 advantage over Lancaster Fairfield Christian through the first quarter.

The Purple Riders fought to a 28-0 intermission margin at the Knights’ expense.

Offense was nothing but a rumor in the third quarter, as neither squad scored.

The Purple Riders got the better of the fourth-quarter scoring, finishing the game in style with an 8-7 edge.

In recent action on Sept. 15, Lancaster Fairfield Christian faced off against Lancaster Fisher Catholic and Martins Ferry took on Newcomerstown on Sept. 15 at Newcomerstown High School.

Miamisburg Dayton Christian overcomes Peebles

Miamisburg Dayton Christian handed Peebles a tough 55-40 loss in Ohio high school football action on Sept. 23.

Recently on Sept. 15, Miamisburg Dayton Christian squared off with Lockland in a football game.

Mogadore delivers statement win over Warren John F. Kennedy

It was a tough night for Warren John F. Kennedy which was overmatched by Mogadore in this 41-7 verdict.

The first quarter gave Mogadore a 21-0 lead over Warren John F. Kennedy.

The Wildcats fought to a 34-7 halftime margin at the Eagles’ expense.

Mogadore jumped to a 41-7 lead heading into the fourth quarter.

Neither squad scored in the fourth quarter.

Last season, Mogadore and Warren John F. Kennedy faced off on Sept. 23, 2022 at Mogadore High School.

In recent action on Sept. 9, Mogadore faced off against Newark Catholic.

Pataskala Watkins Memorial overcomes deficit and Wellsburg Brooke

Pataskala Watkins Memorial dug itself out of a first-quarter hole and pulled away a 32-14 win over Wellsburg Brooke in West Virginia high school football action on Sept. 23.

Wellsburg Brooke started on steady ground by forging a 7-3 lead over Pataskala Watkins Memorial at the end of the first quarter.

Both teams were shutout in the second quarter.

Pataskala Watkins Memorial broke in front at the beginning of the fourth quarter with a 16-7 lead over Wellsburg Brooke.

The Warriors got the better of the fourth-quarter scoring, finishing the game in style with a 16-7 edge.

In recent action on Sept. 15, Pataskala Watkins Memorial faced off against Johnstown.

Portsmouth Notre Dame takes down Crown City South Gallia

Portsmouth Notre Dame controlled the action to earn an impressive 40-6 win against Crown City South Gallia in an Ohio high school football matchup on Sept. 23.

The first quarter gave Portsmouth Notre Dame an 8-0 lead over Crown City South Gallia.

The Titans’ offense charged in front for a 26-6 lead over the Rebels at halftime.

Portsmouth Notre Dame jumped to a 40-6 lead heading into the fourth quarter.

Neither squad scored in the fourth quarter.

In recent action on Sept. 15, Portsmouth Notre Dame faced off against Williamsburg and Crown City South Gallia took on Oak Hill on Sept. 15 at Oak Hill High School.

Sandusky St. Mary Central Catholic races in front to defeat Stryker

Sandusky St. Mary Central Catholic left no doubt in recording a 45-30 win over Stryker at Sandusky St. Mary Central Catholic High on Sept. 23 in Ohio football action.

Sandusky St. Mary Central Catholic roared in front of Stryker 19-0 to begin the second quarter.

Stryker showed its teeth in the second quarter by rallying to within 32-14.

Sandusky St. Mary Central Catholic roared to a 45-14 lead heading into the final quarter.

Sandusky St. Mary Central Catholic chalked up this decision in spite of Stryker’s spirited fourth-quarter performance.

Last season, Stryker and Sandusky St Mary Central Catholic squared off on Oct. 21, 2022 at Sandusky St Mary Central Catholic High School.

In recent action on Sept. 15, Sandusky St Mary Central Catholic faced off against Sebring and Stryker took on Toledo Christian on Sept. 15 at Toledo Christian School.

Steubenville Catholic Central allows no points against Weirton Madonna

Defense dominated as Steubenville Catholic Central pitched a 20-0 shutout of Weirton Madonna at Weirton Madonna High on Sept. 23 in West Virginia football action.

The first quarter gave Steubenville Catholic Central an 8-0 lead over Weirton Madonna.

The Crusaders fought to a 14-0 intermission margin at the Blue Dons’ expense.

Both teams were shutout in the third quarter.

The Crusaders got the better of the fourth-quarter scoring, finishing the game in style with a 6-0 edge.

The last time Weirton Madonna and Steubenville Catholic Central played in a 29-14 game on Sept. 24, 2022.

Recently on Sept. 15, Steubenville Catholic Central squared off with Fairport Harbor Fairport in a football game.

Wheeling Linsly shuts out Beverly Fort Frye

Wheeling Linsly’s defense throttled Beverly Fort Frye, resulting in a 41-0 shutout in a West Virginia high school football matchup on Sept. 23.

Wheeling Linsly jumped in front of Beverly Fort Frye 14-0 to begin the second quarter.

Wheeling Linsly’s offense pulled in front for a 28-0 lead over Beverly Fort Frye at halftime.

Wheeling Linsly charged to a 41-0 lead heading into the final quarter.

Neither squad scored in the final quarter.

Last season, Wheeling Linsly and Beverly Fort Frye faced off on Sept. 23, 2022 at Beverly Fort Frye High School.

Recently on Sept. 15, Beverly Fort Frye squared off with Vincent Warren in a football game.

Zanesville Bishop Rosecrans tacks win on Lancaster Fisher Catholic

It was a tough night for Lancaster Fisher Catholic which was overmatched by Zanesville Bishop Rosecrans in this 48-27 verdict.

Zanesville Bishop Rosecrans opened with a 22-7 advantage over Lancaster Fisher Catholic through the first quarter.

The Bishops opened an immense 41-14 gap over the Irish at the intermission.

Each offense authored its Rip Van Winkle imitation, napping through a barren third quarter.

The Bishops maintained the upper hand despite being outscored 13-7 in the final quarter.

The last time Zanesville Bishop Rosecrans and Lancaster Fisher Catholic played in a 42-14 game on Sept. 30, 2022.

In recent action on Sept. 15, Lancaster Fisher Catholic faced off against Lancaster Fairfield Christian and Zanesville Bishop Rosecrans took on Grove City Christian on Sept. 15 at Zanesville Bishop Rosecrans High School.

This news brief was powered by ScoreStream and Lede AI, the world leaders in fan-driven sports results.