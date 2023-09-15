Cincinnati Withrow knocked off Trotwood-Madison 21-7 for an Ohio high school football victory at Cincinnati Withrow High on Sept. 15.

Last season, Cincinnati Withrow and Trotwood-Madison squared off on Sept. 16, 2022 at Trotwood-Madison High School.

In recent action on Sept. 1, Cincinnati Withrow faced off against Lima and Trotwood-Madison took on Kettering Alter on Sept. 7 at Kettering Archbishop Alter.

