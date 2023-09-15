Berlin Center Western Reserve topped Lowellville 21-14 in a tough tilt during this Ohio football game on Sept. 15.

Defense ruled the first quarter as Berlin Center Western Reserve and Lowellville were both scoreless.

The Blue Devils and the Rockets were deadlocked at 7-7 heading to the third quarter.

Nothing was decided in the third quarter, with Berlin Center Western Reserve and Lowellville locked in a 14-14 stalemate.

The Blue Devils held on with a 7-0 scoring edge in the final quarter.

Last season, Lowellville and Berlin Center Western Reserve squared off on Oct. 21, 2022 at Lowellville High School.

In recent action on Sept. 1, Berlin Center Western Reserve faced off against Columbiana and Lowellville took on New Philadelphia Tuscarawas Central Catholic on Sept. 1 at New Philadelphia Tuscarawas Central Catholic High School.

Check out our complete boys football roundup to stay up-to-date on all the action.

We want your feedback on the accuracy and quality of this article. Take a 1-minute survey and be registered to win a $25 Visa gift card.

Don’t miss our in-depth coverage of north central Ohio high school sports including profiles, analysis and game coverage. For statewide results and expert analysis of the best teams and prep athletes in Ohio, register for our free newsletter. It’s required reading for high school sports fans. This news brief was powered by ScoreStream and Lede AI, the world leaders in fan-driven sports results.