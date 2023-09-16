Steubenville Catholic Central finally found a way to top Fairport Harbor Fairport 15-9 on Sept. 15 in Ohio football.

Each offense authored its Rip Van Winkle imitation, napping through a barren first quarter.

The Skippers had a 6-0 edge on the Crusaders at the beginning of the third quarter.

Steubenville Catholic Central broke in front at the beginning of the fourth quarter with a 7-6 lead over Fairport Harbor Fairport.

The Crusaders held on with an 8-3 scoring edge in the final quarter.

In recent action on Sept. 1, Fairport Harbor Fairport faced off against Rittman and Steubenville Catholic Central took on Zanesville Bishop Rosecrans on Sept. 2 at Steubenville Catholic Central High School.

