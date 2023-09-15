Crown City South Gallia raced to a big lead and never looked back in a 32-6 win over Oak Hill during this Ohio football game on Sept. 15.

Crown City South Gallia thundered in front of Oak Hill 32-6 to begin the second quarter.

Each offense authored its Rip Van Winkle imitation, napping through barren second, third and fourth quarters.

In recent action on Sept. 1, Oak Hill faced off against Ironton Rock Hill and Crown City South Gallia took on Reedsville Eastern on Sept. 1 at Crown City South Gallia High School.

