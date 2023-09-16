Defense dominated as Pataskala Watkins Memorial pitched a 41-0 shutout of Johnstown during this Ohio football game on Sept. 15.

The first quarter gave Pataskala Watkins Memorial a 7-0 lead over Johnstown.

The Warriors registered a 20-0 advantage at intermission over the Johnnies.

Pataskala Watkins Memorial roared to a 41-0 lead heading into the final quarter.

Neither squad scored in the final quarter.

Last season, Pataskala Watkins Memorial and Johnstown squared off on Sept. 16, 2022 at Pataskala Watkins Memorial High School.

In recent action on Sept. 1, Johnstown faced off against Granville and Pataskala Watkins Memorial took on Ashville Teays Valley on Sept. 1 at Pataskala Watkins Memorial High School.

Check out our complete boys football roundup to stay up-to-date on all the action.

We want your feedback on the accuracy and quality of this article. Take a 1-minute survey and be registered to win a $25 Visa gift card.

Don’t miss our in-depth coverage of north central Ohio high school sports including profiles, analysis and game coverage. For statewide results and expert analysis of the best teams and prep athletes in Ohio, register for our free newsletter. It’s required reading for high school sports fans. This news brief was powered by ScoreStream and Lede AI, the world leaders in fan-driven sports results.