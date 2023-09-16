Zanesville Bishop Rosecrans topped Grove City Christian 35-27 in a tough tilt for an Ohio high school football victory at Zanesville Bishop Rosecrans High on Sept. 15.

Grove City Christian showed it was ready to play, using an early thrust to carve out a 21-14 advantage over Zanesville Bishop Rosecrans as the first quarter ended.

The Eagles darted a close margin over the Bishops as both teams headed to make end of the second quarter adjustments.

Zanesville Bishop Rosecrans broke in front at the beginning of the fourth quarter with a 35-27 lead over Grove City Christian.

Neither squad scored in the final quarter.

The last time Grove City Christian and Zanesville Bishop Rosecrans played in a 49-6 game on Sept. 23, 2022.

In recent action on Sept. 2, Zanesville Bishop Rosecrans faced off against Steubenville Catholic Central and Grove City Christian took on Mt Gilead on Sept. 1 at Grove City Christian School.

