Cincinnati Taft topped Cincinnati Purcell Marian 14-7 in a tough tilt on Sept. 15 in Ohio football action.

The Senators opened a tight 6-0 gap over the Cavaliers at the intermission.

Cincinnati Taft moved to a 14-7 lead heading into the fourth quarter.

Offense was nothing but a rumor in the first and fourth quarters, as neither squad scored.

In recent action on Sept. 1, Cincinnati Purcell Marian faced off against Cincinnati Madeira and Cincinnati Taft took on Louisville Manual on Sept. 1 at Cincinnati Taft High School.

