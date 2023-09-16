Martins Ferry collected a solid win over Newcomerstown in a 41-31 verdict on Sept. 15 in Ohio football.

Neither team dominated early as the two squads struggled evenly to a 14-14 tie through the first quarter.

The Purple Riders’ offense jumped in front for a 21-17 lead over the Trojans at the intermission.

Martins Ferry roared to a 41-17 lead heading into the final quarter.

The Trojans rallied with a 14-0 advantage in the fourth quarter. However, the Purple Riders prevailed.

In recent action on Sept. 1, Newcomerstown faced off against Bowerston Conotton Valley and Martins Ferry took on Zoarville Tuscarawas Valley on Sept. 1 at Martins Ferry High School.

