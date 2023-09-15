Defense dominated as Findlay Liberty-Benton pitched a 42-0 shutout of Bloomdale Elmwood for an Ohio high school football victory at Bloomdale Elmwood High on Sept. 15.

Findlay Liberty-Benton opened with a 14-0 advantage over Bloomdale Elmwood through the first quarter.

The Eagles opened a giant 35-0 gap over the Royals at the intermission.

Findlay Liberty-Benton breathed fire to a 42-0 lead heading into the final quarter.

Neither squad scored in the fourth quarter.

Last season, Bloomdale Elmwood and Findlay Liberty-Benton faced off on Nov. 6, 2021 at Bloomdale Elmwood High School.

In recent action on Sept. 1, Bloomdale Elmwood faced off against Mt Blanchard Riverdale and Findlay Liberty-Benton took on Arlington on Sept. 1 at Findlay Liberty-Benton High School.

Check out our complete boys football roundup to stay up-to-date on all the action.

We want your feedback on the accuracy and quality of this article. Take a 1-minute survey and be registered to win a $25 Visa gift card.

Don’t miss our in-depth coverage of north central Ohio high school sports including profiles, analysis and game coverage. For statewide results and expert analysis of the best teams and prep athletes in Ohio, register for our free newsletter. It’s required reading for high school sports fans. This news brief was powered by ScoreStream and Lede AI, the world leaders in fan-driven sports results.