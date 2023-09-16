Defense dominated as Williamsburg pitched a 36-0 shutout of Portsmouth Notre Dame in an Ohio high school football matchup on Sept. 15.

Williamsburg opened with a 6-0 advantage over Portsmouth Notre Dame through the first quarter.

The Wildcats opened a mammoth 36-0 gap over the Titans at halftime.

Neither team could dent the scoreboard in the third and fourth quarters.

In recent action on Sept. 2, Portsmouth Notre Dame faced off against Lancaster Fisher Catholic and Williamsburg took on Cincinnati Mariemont on Sept. 1 at Cincinnati Mariemont High School.

