Sandusky St. Mary Central Catholic earned a convincing 40-6 win over Sebring at Sandusky St. Mary Central Catholic High on Sept. 15 in Ohio football action.

Sandusky St. Mary Central Catholic jumped in front of Sebring 13-0 to begin the second quarter.

The Panthers opened a colossal 40-0 gap over the Trojans at the intermission.

Neither defense permitted points in the third quarter.

The Panthers chalked up this decision in spite of the Trojans’ spirited fourth-quarter performance.

In recent action on Sept. 7, Sebring faced off against Youngstown Valley Christian.

