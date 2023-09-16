Miamisburg Dayton Christian broke on top and refused to fold in holding off Lockland 34-31 on Sept. 15 in Ohio football action.

Miamisburg Dayton Christian darted in front of Lockland 12-0 to begin the second quarter.

The Panthers moved ahead by earning a 19-18 advantage over the Warriors at the end of the second quarter.

Lockland enjoyed a 25-18 lead over Miamisburg Dayton Christian to start the final quarter.

It took a 16-6 rally, but the Warriors were up to the task, grabbing the lead for good in the fourth quarter.

