Beverly Fort Frye posted a narrow 16-7 win over Vincent Warren during this Ohio football game on Sept. 15.

Offense was nothing but a rumor in the first and second quarters, as neither squad scored.

Nothing was decided in the third quarter, with Beverly Fort Frye and Vincent Warren locked in a 7-7 stalemate.

The Cadets got the better of the final-quarter scoring, finishing the game in style with a 9-0 edge.

The last time Beverly Fort Frye and Vincent Warren played in a 61-28 game on Sept. 16, 2022.

In recent action on Sept. 1, Beverly Fort Frye faced off against Bellaire and Vincent Warren took on Lancaster Fairfield Union on Sept. 1 at Lancaster Fairfield Union High School.

