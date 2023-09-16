Lancaster Fairfield Christian left no doubt in recording a 50-21 win over Lancaster Fisher Catholic in Ohio high school football action on Sept. 15.

Lancaster Fairfield Christian opened with a 16-0 advantage over Lancaster Fisher Catholic through the first quarter.

The Knights’ offense steamrolled in front for a 37-14 lead over the Irish at the intermission.

Lancaster Fairfield Christian thundered to a 50-14 lead heading into the fourth quarter.

The Irish outpointed the Knights 7-0 in the fourth quarter, but it was not enough to close the gap.

Last season, Lancaster Fairfield Christian and Lancaster Fisher Catholic faced off on Sept. 23, 2022 at Lancaster Fisher Catholic High School.

In recent action on Sept. 1, Lancaster Fairfield Christian faced off against Danville and Lancaster Fisher Catholic took on Portsmouth Notre Dame on Sept. 2 at Lancaster Fisher Catholic High School.

