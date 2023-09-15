Columbus Bishop Hartley controlled the action to earn an impressive 46-13 win against Lima Central Catholic in Ohio high school football action on Sept. 15.

The first quarter gave Columbus Bishop Hartley a 14-7 lead over Lima Central Catholic.

The Hawks’ offense breathed fire in front for a 40-7 lead over the Thunderbirds at the intermission.

Both teams scored evenly in the third quarter to make it 46-13.

Neither squad scored in the fourth quarter.

Last season, Columbus Bishop Hartley and Lima Central Catholic faced off on Sept. 17, 2022 at Lima Central Catholic High School.

In recent action on Sept. 1, Columbus Bishop Hartley faced off against Dayton Chaminade-Julienne and Lima Central Catholic took on Carey on Sept. 1 at Carey High School.

