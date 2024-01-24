OHSAA girls basketball scores for January 24, 2024 in Ohio high school sport.

Alliance Marlington escapes close call with Salem

Alliance Marlington finally found a way to top Salem 59-50 in Ohio girls basketball action on Jan. 24.

Last time Salem and Alliance Marlington played in a 41-35 game on Jan. 25, 2023.

In recent action on Jan. 17, Salem faced off against Carrollton and Alliance Marlington took on Warren Howland on Jan. 20 at Alliance Marlington High School.

Ashtabula Edgewood escapes Geneva in thin win

Ashtabula Edgewood posted a narrow 57-48 win over Geneva in Ohio girls basketball on Jan. 24.

Last time Ashtabula Edgewood and Geneva played in a 71-38 game on Feb. 15, 2023.

In recent action on Jan. 20, Geneva faced off against Kirtland and Ashtabula Edgewood took on Painesville Harvey on Jan. 13 at Ashtabula Edgewood High School.

Aurora overcomes Kent Roosevelt

Aurora collected a solid win over Kent Roosevelt in a 50-40 verdict in Ohio girls basketball on Jan. 24.

Last season, Aurora and Kent Roosevelt squared off on Feb. 4, 2023 at Aurora High School.

In recent action on Jan. 13, Kent Roosevelt faced off against Mogadore Field and Aurora took on Tallmadge on Jan. 20 at Aurora High School.

Batavia slips past Cincinnati Summit

Batavia finally found a way to top Cincinnati Summit 43-38 in an Ohio girls basketball matchup on Jan. 24.

Last time Cincinnati Summit and Batavia played in a 63-20 game on Feb. 8, 2022.

In recent action on Jan. 15, Cincinnati Summit faced off against St Bernard Roger Bacon and Batavia took on Wilmington on Jan. 18 at Batavia High School.

Beloit West Branch prevails over Carrollton

Beloit West Branch dominated from start to finish in an imposing 59-23 win over Carrollton in an Ohio girls basketball matchup on Jan. 24.

Last season, Beloit West Branch and Carrollton squared off on Feb. 6, 2023 at Carrollton High School.

In recent action on Jan. 17, Beloit West Branch faced off against Alliance and Carrollton took on Salem on Jan. 17 at Carrollton High School.

Berlin Hiland overwhelms Magnolia Sandy Valley

It was a tough night for Magnolia Sandy Valley which was overmatched by Berlin Hiland in this 71-31 verdict.

Berlin Hiland stormed in front of Magnolia Sandy Valley 22-7 to begin the second quarter.

The Hawks opened a towering 42-11 gap over the Cardinals at the half.

Neither team could gain any advantage in the third quarter.

The Hawks held on with a 16-7 scoring edge in the fourth quarter.

In recent action on Jan. 20, Magnolia Sandy Valley faced off against Sugarcreek Garaway and Berlin Hiland took on Olmsted Falls on Jan. 15 at Berlin Hiland High School.

Brunswick overcomes Euclid in seat-squirming affair

Brunswick posted a narrow 40-31 win over Euclid during this Ohio girls high school basketball game on Jan. 24.

Last season, Brunswick and Euclid squared off on Jan. 23, 2023 at Euclid High School.

In recent action on Jan. 20, Euclid faced off against Bedford and Brunswick took on Mentor on Jan. 20 at Mentor High School.

Canfield sprints past Austintown-Fitch

Canfield eventually beat Austintown-Fitch 46-35 in an Ohio girls basketball matchup on Jan. 24.

Last time Canfield and Austintown-Fitch played in a 57-51 game on Jan. 21, 2023.

In recent action on Jan. 20, Canfield faced off against Youngstown Boardman and Austintown-Fitch took on Warren Harding on Jan. 20 at Warren G. Harding High School.

Canton GlenOak records thin win against Canton McKinley

Canton GlenOak topped Canton McKinley 39-37 in a tough tilt for an Ohio girls basketball victory on Jan. 24.

Last time Canton McKinley and Canton GlenOak played in a 60-33 game on Feb. 16, 2023.

In recent action on Jan. 17, Canton GlenOak faced off against Massillon and Canton McKinley took on North Canton Hoover on Jan. 17 at Canton McKinley High School.

Cedarville holds off London Madison-Plains

Cedarville finally found a way to top London Madison-Plains 35-30 on Jan. 24 in Ohio girls high school basketball action.

Last season, Cedarville and London Madison-Plains faced off on Jan. 28, 2023 at London Madison-Plains High School.

In recent action on Jan. 20, Cedarville faced off against Jamestown Greeneview and London Madison-Plains took on South Charleston Southeastern on Jan. 17 at South Charleston Southeastern Local High School.

Chagrin Falls Kenston bests Eastlake North

Chagrin Falls Kenston dominated from start to finish in an imposing 53-29 win over Eastlake North on Jan. 24 in Ohio girls high school basketball action.

Last season, Eastlake North and Chagrin Falls Kenston squared off on Feb. 4, 2023 at Eastlake North High School.

In recent action on Jan. 18, Chagrin Falls Kenston faced off against Mayfield Village Mayfield and Eastlake North took on Mentor on Jan. 15 at Mentor High School.

Willoughby South comes up short in matchup with Chardon

Chardon notched a win against Willoughby South 54-44 for an Ohio girls basketball victory on Jan. 24.

Last season, Chardon and Willoughby South faced off on Jan. 28, 2023 at Willoughby South High School.

In recent action on Jan. 18, Chardon faced off against Painesville Riverside and Willoughby South took on Chagrin Falls Kenston on Jan. 13 at Willoughby South High School.

Chesterland West Geauga overcomes Gates Mills Hawken in seat-squirming affair

Chesterland West Geauga finally found a way to top Gates Mills Hawken 41-33 at Gates Mills Hawken High on Jan. 24 in Ohio girls high school basketball action.

Neither team dominated early as the two squads struggled evenly to a 16-16 tie through the first quarter.

The Wolverines fought to a 24-17 intermission margin at the Hawks’ expense.

Chesterland West Geauga jumped to a 39-24 lead heading into the final quarter.

The Hawks closed the lead with a 9-2 margin in the fourth quarter.

Last time Gates Mills Hawken and Chesterland West Geauga played in a 61-57 game on Jan. 18, 2023.

Recently on Jan. 20, Gates Mills Hawken squared off with Willoughby Andrews Osborne in a basketball game.

Chillicothe Huntington overwhelms Franklin Furnace Green

Chillicothe Huntington dominated Franklin Furnace Green 52-23 for an Ohio girls basketball victory at Chillicothe Huntington High on Jan. 24.

In recent action on Jan. 16, Chillicothe Huntington faced off against Chillicothe Unioto and Franklin Furnace Green took on New Boston Glenwood on Jan. 11 at Franklin Furnace Green High School.

Chillicothe Zane Trace thwarts Beaver Eastern’s quest

Chillicothe Zane Trace grabbed a 45-33 victory at the expense of Beaver Eastern for an Ohio girls basketball victory on Jan. 24.

Recently on Jan. 16, Chillicothe Zane Trace squared off with Bainbridge Paint Valley in a basketball game.

Cincinnati Princeton prevails over Cincinnati Sycamore

Cincinnati Princeton unleashed a high-powered offensive show to knock off Cincinnati Sycamore 62-31 Wednesday in an Ohio girls basketball matchup on Jan. 24.

Last season, Cincinnati Princeton and Cincinnati Sycamore faced off on Jan. 18, 2023 at Cincinnati Sycamore High School.

In recent action on Jan. 10, Cincinnati Sycamore faced off against Fairfield and Cincinnati Princeton took on Liberty Township Lakota East on Jan. 19 at Cincinnati Princeton High School.

Cincinnati Woodward darts by Cincinnati Taft

Cincinnati Woodward dominated Cincinnati Taft 71-21 on Jan. 24 in Ohio girls high school basketball action.

Last season, Cincinnati Woodward and Cincinnati Taft faced off on Dec. 5, 2022 at Cincinnati Taft High School.

Recently on Jan. 20, Cincinnati Taft squared off with Batavia Clermont Northeastern in a basketball game.

Cincinnati Wyoming earns narrow win over Cincinnati Deer Park

Cincinnati Wyoming posted a narrow 49-44 win over Cincinnati Deer Park on Jan. 24 in Ohio girls high school basketball.

Last season, Cincinnati Deer Park and Cincinnati Wyoming faced off on Jan. 14, 2023 at Cincinnati Wyoming High School.

In recent action on Jan. 13, Cincinnati Deer Park faced off against Cincinnati Indian Hill and Cincinnati Wyoming took on Cincinnati Mariemont on Jan. 17 at Cincinnati Wyoming High School.

Cleveland Kennedy sprints past Louisville St. Thomas Aquinas

Cleveland Kennedy grabbed a 56-46 victory at the expense of Louisville St. Thomas Aquinas in Ohio girls basketball on Jan. 24.

Cleveland Kennedy opened with a 22-13 advantage over Louisville St. Thomas Aquinas through the first quarter.

The Fighting Eagles’ shooting darted in front for a 33-23 lead over the Knights at the half.

Louisville St. Thomas Aquinas drew within 43-36 in the third quarter.

The Fighting Eagles held on with a 13-10 scoring edge in the final quarter.

Recently on Jan. 15, Louisville St Thomas Aquinas squared off with Magnolia Sandy Valley in a basketball game.

Cleves Taylor dominates Cincinnati Finneytown in convincing showing

Cleves Taylor’s powerful offense dominated to a resounding victory by pulling away from Cincinnati Finneytown 50-7 for an Ohio girls basketball victory on Jan. 24.

Last season, Cleves Taylor and Cincinnati Finneytown faced off on Jan. 11, 2023 at Cleves Taylor High School.

In recent action on Jan. 17, Cleves Taylor faced off against St Bernard Roger Bacon and Cincinnati Finneytown took on Cincinnati Northwest on Jan. 15 at Cincinnati Northwest High School.

Conneaut collects victory over Painesville Harvey

Conneaut eventually beat Painesville Harvey 56-45 at Painesville Harvey High on Jan. 24 in Ohio girls high school basketball action.

Painesville Harvey started on steady ground by forging a 4-3 lead over Conneaut at the end of the first quarter.

The Spartans kept a 20-17 halftime margin at the Red Raiders’ expense.

Conneaut jumped to a 39-29 lead heading into the fourth quarter.

The Spartans got the better of the final-quarter scoring, finishing the game in style with a 17-16 edge.

In recent action on Jan. 15, Painesville Harvey faced off against Painesville Riverside and Conneaut took on Ashtabula St John on Jan. 17 at Ashtabula Saint John School.

Crooksville barely beats McConnelsville Morgan

Crooksville finally found a way to top McConnelsville Morgan 54-52 at Mcconnelsville Morgan High on Jan. 24 in Ohio girls high school basketball action.

Last season, McConnelsville Morgan and Crooksville faced off on Jan. 25, 2023 at McConnelsville Morgan High School.

In recent action on Jan. 13, McConnelsville Morgan faced off against New Concord John Glenn and Crooksville took on Dresden Tri-Valley on Jan. 20 at Dresden Tri-Valley High School.

Dresden Tri-Valley tops Warsaw River View

Dresden Tri-Valley dominated Warsaw River View 66-31 in an Ohio girls basketball matchup on Jan. 24.

Last time Dresden Tri-Valley and Warsaw River View played in a 66-18 game on Jan. 4, 2023.

In recent action on Jan. 13, Warsaw River View faced off against Crooksville and Dresden Tri-Valley took on Crooksville on Jan. 20 at Dresden Tri-Valley High School.

Fairfield Cincinnati Christian earns stressful win over Cincinnati College Prep

Fairfield Cincinnati Christian finally found a way to top Cincinnati College Prep 49-40 in Ohio girls basketball on Jan. 24.

In recent action on Jan. 20, Fairfield Cincinnati Christian faced off against Cincinnati Miami Valley Christian and Cincinnati College Prep took on Cincinnati Gamble on Jan. 12 at Cincinnati Gamble Montessori High School.

Gallipolis Gallia takes down Racine Southern

Gallipolis Gallia rolled past Racine Southern for a comfortable 55-35 victory on Jan. 24 in Ohio girls high school basketball.

In recent action on Jan. 18, Gallipolis Gallia faced off against Portsmouth and Racine Southern took on Waterford on Jan. 18 at Waterford High School.

Granville darts by Hebron Lakewood

Granville’s powerful offense dominated to a resounding victory by pulling away from Hebron Lakewood 65-29 on Jan. 24 in Ohio girls high school basketball.

Last season, Granville and Hebron Lakewood squared off on Jan. 18, 2023 at Hebron Lakewood High School.

In recent action on Jan. 17, Granville faced off against Pataskala Watkins Memorial and Hebron Lakewood took on Heath on Jan. 20 at Hebron Lakewood High School.

Harrison carves slim margin over Cincinnati Mt. Healthy

Harrison posted a narrow 38-29 win over Cincinnati Mt. Healthy at Harrison High on Jan. 24 in Ohio girls high school basketball action.

In recent action on Jan. 20, Harrison faced off against Cincinnati Oak Hills.

Heath overcomes Zanesville in seat-squirming affair

Heath topped Zanesville 38-30 in a tough tilt for an Ohio girls basketball victory on Jan. 24.

Last season, Heath and Zanesville squared off on Jan. 18, 2023 at Heath High School.

In recent action on Jan. 17, Zanesville faced off against Newark Licking Valley and Heath took on Hebron Lakewood on Jan. 20 at Hebron Lakewood High School.

Hillsboro thwarts Chillicothe’s quest

Hillsboro eventually beat Chillicothe 52-36 at Chillicothe High on Jan. 24 in Ohio girls high school basketball action.

Last time Chillicothe and Hillsboro played in a 69-60 game on Dec. 7, 2022.

In recent action on Jan. 17, Chillicothe faced off against Greenfield McClain and Hillsboro took on Washington Court House Miami Trace on Jan. 17 at Washington Court House Miami Trace High School.

Kettering Alter narrowly defeats Dayton Chaminade Julienne

Kettering Alter handed Dayton Chaminade Julienne a tough 46-36 loss in Ohio girls basketball action on Jan. 24.

Tough to find an edge early, Kettering Alter and Dayton Chaminade Julienne fashioned a 6-6 stalemate through the first quarter.

The Knights opened a narrow 22-14 gap over the Eagles at halftime.

Kettering Alter jumped to a 37-25 lead heading into the final quarter.

The Eagles rallied in the final quarter, but the Knights skirted trouble with just enough offense to thwart all hopes.

In recent action on Jan. 20, Dayton Chaminade Julienne faced off against Cuyahoga Falls Walsh Jesuit.

Liberty Township Lakota East dominates Fairfield

It was a tough night for Fairfield which was overmatched by Liberty Township Lakota East in this 66-25 verdict.

Last season, Liberty Township Lakota East and Fairfield squared off on Jan. 18, 2023 at Liberty Township Lakota East High School.

In recent action on Jan. 19, Liberty Township Lakota East faced off against Cincinnati Princeton and Fairfield took on Hamilton on Jan. 17 at Fairfield High School.

Madison routs Ashtabula Lakeside

Madison rolled past Ashtabula Lakeside for a comfortable 68-23 victory on Jan. 24 in Ohio girls high school basketball.

Recently on Jan. 15, Madison squared off with Mentor Lake Catholic in a basketball game.

Mantua Crestwood claims tight victory against Kirtland

Mantua Crestwood finally found a way to top Kirtland 36-32 in an Ohio girls basketball matchup on Jan. 24.

Last season, Kirtland and Mantua Crestwood squared off on Feb. 4, 2023 at Kirtland High School.

In recent action on Jan. 20, Kirtland faced off against Geneva and Mantua Crestwood took on Berlin Center Western Reserve on Jan. 20 at Berlin Center Western Reserve High School.

Mason tacks win on Cincinnati Colerain

It was a tough night for Cincinnati Colerain which was overmatched by Mason in this 64-22 verdict.

Last season, Mason and Cincinnati Colerain faced off on Jan. 18, 2023 at Mason High School.

In recent action on Jan. 20, Mason faced off against Cincinnati Mt Notre Dame and Cincinnati Colerain took on Milford on Jan. 20 at Cincinnati Colerain High School.

Massillon Perry takes down Dalton

Massillon Perry recorded a big victory over Dalton 55-35 on Jan. 24 in Ohio girls high school basketball.

In recent action on Jan. 17, Massillon Perry faced off against Uniontown Lake and Dalton took on Toledo Christian on Jan. 20 at Dalton High School.

Massillon Tuslaw earns solid win over Canton Central Catholic

Massillon Tuslaw collected a solid win over Canton Central Catholic in a 58-41 verdict for an Ohio girls basketball victory at Massillon Tuslaw High on Jan. 24.

Last season, Massillon Tuslaw and Canton Central Catholic faced off on Jan. 26, 2023 at Canton Central Catholic High School.

In recent action on Jan. 17, Massillon Tuslaw faced off against Canal Fulton Northwest and Canton Central Catholic took on Orrville on Jan. 20 at Orrville High School.

Matamoras Frontier pushes over Stewart Federal Hocking

Matamoras Frontier pushed past Stewart Federal Hocking for a 42-28 win in Ohio girls basketball on Jan. 24.

Matamoras Frontier jumped in front of Stewart Federal Hocking 14-10 to begin the second quarter.

The Cougars fought to a 21-13 halftime margin at the Lancers’ expense.

Matamoras Frontier moved to a 31-18 lead heading into the fourth quarter.

The Cougars held on with a 11-10 scoring edge in the fourth quarter.

In recent action on Jan. 18, Stewart Federal Hocking faced off against Reedsville Eastern and Matamoras Frontier took on Lore City Buckeye Trail on Jan. 17 at Lore City Buckeye Trail High School.

Mentor Lake Catholic overcomes Cleveland Villa Angela-Saint Joseph

Mentor Lake Catholic collected a solid win over Cleveland Villa Angela-Saint Joseph in a 66-49 verdict in Ohio girls basketball action on Jan. 24.

In recent action on Jan. 15, Cleveland Villa Angela-Saint Joseph faced off against East Cleveland Shaw and Mentor Lake Catholic took on Chardon NDCL on Jan. 20 at Chardon Notre Dame-Cathedral Latin School.

Middletown secures a win over Hamilton

Middletown handed Hamilton a tough 66-47 loss on Jan. 24 in Ohio girls high school basketball.

Last season, Middletown and Hamilton squared off on Jan. 18, 2023 at Hamilton High School.

In recent action on Jan. 17, Hamilton faced off against Fairfield and Middletown took on Mason on Jan. 17 at Mason High School.

Milford Center Fairbanks denies North Lewisburg Triad’s challenge

Milford Center Fairbanks eventually beat North Lewisburg Triad 49-30 in Ohio girls basketball action on Jan. 24.

Last time Milford Center Fairbanks and North Lewisburg Triad played in a 55-15 game on Jan. 28, 2023.

In recent action on Jan. 17, North Lewisburg Triad faced off against Mechanicsburg and Milford Center Fairbanks took on West Jefferson on Jan. 17 at Milford Center Fairbanks High School.

Mogadore survives for narrow win over Ravenna Southeast

Mogadore posted a narrow 37-33 win over Ravenna Southeast for an Ohio girls basketball victory on Jan. 24.

Last season, Ravenna Southeast and Mogadore faced off on Feb. 1, 2023 at Mogadore High School.

In recent action on Jan. 17, Mogadore faced off against Warren Kennedy and Ravenna Southeast took on Orwell Grand Valley on Jan. 20 at Orwell Grand Valley High School.

Mowrystown Whiteoak bests Manchester

Mowrystown Whiteoak controlled the action to earn an impressive 66-28 win against Manchester in an Ohio girls basketball matchup on Jan. 24.

The first quarter gave Mowrystown Whiteoak a 12-6 lead over Manchester.

The Wildcats fought to a 33-12 halftime margin at the Greyhounds’ expense.

Mowrystown Whiteoak charged to a 53-21 lead heading into the fourth quarter.

The Wildcats held on with a 13-7 scoring edge in the fourth quarter.

In recent action on Jan. 18, Mowrystown Whiteoak faced off against Leesburg Fairfield and Manchester took on Portsmouth Clay on Jan. 15 at Portsmouth Clay High School.

New Concord John Glenn defeats Byesville Meadowbrook

New Concord John Glenn dominated Byesville Meadowbrook 58-27 in Ohio girls basketball action on Jan. 24.

New Concord John Glenn jumped in front of Byesville Meadowbrook 19-8 to begin the second quarter.

The Colts bowed their back in the second quarter, chipping the deficit to 25-18.

New Concord John Glenn charged to a 41-25 lead heading into the fourth quarter.

The Little Muskies got the better of the final-quarter scoring, finishing the game in style with a 17-2 edge.

Last season, Byesville Meadowbrook and New Concord John Glenn squared off on Dec. 7, 2022 at Byesville Meadowbrook High School.

In recent action on Jan. 20, New Concord John Glenn faced off against New Lexington and Byesville Meadowbrook took on Thornville Sheridan on Jan. 20 at Thornville Sheridan High School.

New Lexington crushes Duncan Falls Philo

New Lexington unleashed a high-powered offensive show to knock off Duncan Falls Philo 61-40 Wednesday during this Ohio girls high school basketball game on Jan. 24.

Neither side could break ahead as the two teams began in a tense 10-10 duel in the first quarter.

The Panthers fought to a 25-17 halftime margin at the Electrics’ expense.

New Lexington pulled to a 46-26 lead heading into the fourth quarter.

The Panthers held on with a 15-14 scoring edge in the final quarter.

Last season, New Lexington and Duncan Falls Philo squared off on Dec. 7, 2022 at Duncan Falls Philo High School.

In recent action on Jan. 20, New Lexington faced off against New Concord John Glenn and Duncan Falls Philo took on Zanesville West Muskingum on Jan. 20 at Duncan Falls Philo High School.

Newark Licking Valley posts win at Johnstown Northridge’s expense

Newark Licking Valley handed Johnstown Northridge a tough 48-29 loss in an Ohio girls basketball matchup on Jan. 24.

In recent action on Jan. 17, Newark Licking Valley faced off against Zanesville and Johnstown Northridge took on Utica on Jan. 20 at Johnstown Northridge High School.

Painesville Riverside pushes over Mayfield Village Mayfield

Painesville Riverside collected a solid win over Mayfield Village Mayfield in a 52-37 verdict during this Ohio girls high school basketball game on Jan. 24.

Last season, Painesville Riverside and Mayfield Village Mayfield faced off on Jan. 18, 2023 at Mayfield Village Mayfield High School.

In recent action on Jan. 18, Painesville Riverside faced off against Chardon and Mayfield Village Mayfield took on Chagrin Falls Kenston on Jan. 18 at Mayfield Village Mayfield High School.

Pataskala Watkins Memorial dominates Utica

Pataskala Watkins Memorial unleashed a high-powered offensive show to knock off Utica 45-25 Wednesday for an Ohio girls basketball victory at Pataskala Watkins Memorial High on Jan. 24.

In recent action on Jan. 20, Pataskala Watkins Memorial faced off against Pataskala Licking Heights and Utica took on Johnstown Northridge on Jan. 20 at Johnstown Northridge High School.

Peebles overwhelms Williamsburg

It was a tough night for Williamsburg which was overmatched by Peebles in this 61-26 verdict.

In recent action on Jan. 20, Peebles faced off against Maysville Mason County and Williamsburg took on West Union on Jan. 18 at Williamsburg High School.

Perry squeezes past Jefferson

Perry finally found a way to top Jefferson 45-40 in Ohio girls basketball action on Jan. 24.

In recent action on Jan. 17, Perry faced off against Mentor and Jefferson took on Burton Berkshire on Jan. 20 at Jefferson Area High School.

Plain City Alder claims victory against Urbana

Plain City Alder handed Urbana a tough 51-34 loss at Plain City Jonathan Alder High on Jan. 24 in Ohio girls high school basketball action.

In recent action on Jan. 17, Plain City Alder faced off against Bellefontaine Logan and Urbana took on Springfield Kenton Ridge on Jan. 13 at Springfield Kenton Ridge High School.

Richmond Edison pushes over Columbiana Heartland

Richmond Edison eventually beat Columbiana Heartland 77-64 at Richmond Edison High on Jan. 24 in Ohio girls high school basketball action.

Last time Richmond Edison and Columbiana Heartland played in a 59-26 game on Jan. 19, 2023.

In recent action on Jan. 18, Richmond Edison faced off against East Liverpool Beaver and Columbiana Heartland took on Leetonia on Jan. 20 at Leetonia High School.

Sidney carves slim margin over Dayton West Carrollton

Sidney topped Dayton West Carrollton 44-35 in a tough tilt in an Ohio girls basketball matchup on Jan. 24.

Last season, Sidney and Dayton West Carrollton faced off on Jan. 29, 2022 at Sidney High School.

In recent action on Jan. 17, Dayton West Carrollton faced off against Fairborn and Sidney took on Riverside Stebbins on Jan. 20 at Sidney High School.

Springboro routs Springfield

Springboro handled Springfield 57-21 in an impressive showing at Springboro High on Jan. 24 in Ohio girls high school basketball action.

Last season, Springboro and Springfield faced off on Jan. 21, 2023 at Springfield High School.

In recent action on Jan. 17, Springboro faced off against Huber Heights Wayne and Springfield took on Kettering Fairmont on Jan. 17 at Springfield High School.

Springfield Greenon claims victory against Springfield Catholic Central

Springfield Greenon handed Springfield Catholic Central a tough 47-30 loss in an Ohio girls basketball matchup on Jan. 24.

Last season, Springfield Catholic Central and Springfield Greenon squared off on Jan. 29, 2022 at Springfield Catholic Central High School.

In recent action on Jan. 17, Springfield Catholic Central faced off against Cedarville and Springfield Greenon took on Jamestown Greeneview on Jan. 17 at Jamestown Greeneview High School.

Strasburg dominates East Canton in convincing showing

It was a tough night for East Canton which was overmatched by Strasburg in this 54-25 verdict.

Last season, East Canton and Strasburg squared off on Jan. 18, 2023 at East Canton High School.

In recent action on Jan. 20, Strasburg faced off against Newcomerstown and East Canton took on Kidron Central Christian on Jan. 18 at Kidron Central Christian School.

Thornville Sheridan dominates Zanesville Maysville

Thornville Sheridan dominated Zanesville Maysville 65-23 in Ohio girls basketball on Jan. 24.

Last season, Thornville Sheridan and Zanesville Maysville faced off on Jan. 4, 2023 at Thornville Sheridan High School.

In recent action on Jan. 20, Zanesville Maysville faced off against Coshocton and Thornville Sheridan took on Byesville Meadowbrook on Jan. 20 at Thornville Sheridan High School.

Tipp City Tippecanoe overpowers Riverside Stebbins in thorough fashion

Tipp City Tippecanoe’s powerful offense dominated to a resounding victory by pulling away from Riverside Stebbins 41-13 for an Ohio girls basketball victory at Tipp City Tippecanoe High on Jan. 24.

In recent action on Jan. 17, Tipp City Tippecanoe faced off against Troy and Riverside Stebbins took on Sidney on Jan. 20 at Sidney High School.

Toledo Bowsher survives for narrow win over Sylvania Southview

Toledo Bowsher topped Sylvania Southview 44-37 in a tough tilt in Ohio girls basketball on Jan. 24.

In recent action on Jan. 13, Sylvania Southview faced off against Lima and Toledo Bowsher took on Oak Harbor on Jan. 18 at Oak Harbor High School.

Toledo Notre Dame carves slim margin over Farmington Hills Mercy

Toledo Notre Dame topped Farmington Hills Mercy 48-43 in a tough tilt during this Michigan girls high school basketball game on Jan. 24.

Recently on Jan. 19, Toledo Notre Dame squared off with Toledo St Ursula in a basketball game.

Uniontown Green overpowers North Canton Hoover in thorough fashion

Uniontown Green’s powerful offense dominated to a resounding victory by pulling away from North Canton Hoover 38-17 in an Ohio girls basketball matchup on Jan. 24.

Uniontown Green opened with an 8-4 advantage over North Canton Hoover through the first quarter.

The Bulldogs opened a towering 21-5 gap over the Vikings at the half.

Uniontown Green thundered to a 33-9 lead heading into the fourth quarter.

The Bulldogs enjoyed a big enough lead to offset the Vikings’ 8-5 advantage in the fourth quarter.

Last time Uniontown Green and North Canton Hoover played in a 43-30 game on Jan. 21, 2023.

In recent action on Jan. 17, Uniontown Green faced off against Massillon Jackson and North Canton Hoover took on Massillon Jackson on Jan. 20 at Massillon Jackson High School.

Warren Harding comes up short in matchup with Warren Howland

Warren Howland grabbed a 33-22 victory at the expense of Warren Harding in an Ohio girls basketball matchup on Jan. 24.

Last time Warren Howland and Warren Harding played in a 44-34 game on Jan. 25, 2023.

In recent action on Jan. 20, Warren Harding faced off against Austintown-Fitch and Warren Howland took on Alliance Marlington on Jan. 20 at Alliance Marlington High School.

West Chester Lakota West earns stressful win over Cincinnati Oak Hills

West Chester Lakota West posted a narrow 47-39 win over Cincinnati Oak Hills for an Ohio girls basketball victory at West Chester Lakota West High on Jan. 24.

Last time West Chester Lakota West and Cincinnati Oak Hills played in a 54-25 game on Dec. 2, 2022.

In recent action on Jan. 13, West Chester Lakota West faced off against Toledo Central Catholic and Cincinnati Oak Hills took on Harrison on Jan. 20 at Harrison High School.

West Jefferson takes advantage of early margin to defeat Springfield Northeastern

West Jefferson took control early and methodically pulled away to beat Springfield Northeastern 45-21 in an Ohio girls basketball matchup on Jan. 24.

Last time West Jefferson and Springfield Northeastern played in a 50-16 game on Jan. 29, 2022.

In recent action on Jan. 17, West Jefferson faced off against Milford Center Fairbanks.

Wheeling Linsly earns stressful win over Sarahsville Shenandoah

Wheeling Linsly topped Sarahsville Shenandoah 56-54 in a tough tilt in an Ohio girls basketball matchup on Jan. 24.

In recent action on Jan. 20, Sarahsville Shenandoah faced off against Hannibal River and Wheeling Linsly took on Martins Ferry on Jan. 17 at Wheeling Linsly High School.

Burton Berkshire falls to Wickliffe in OT

Wickliffe topped Burton Berkshire in a 44-39 overtime thriller for an Ohio girls basketball victory at Burton Berkshire High on Jan. 24.

Last time Burton Berkshire and Wickliffe played in a 41-29 game on Feb. 4, 2023.

In recent action on Jan. 20, Burton Berkshire faced off against Jefferson and Wickliffe took on Kirtland on Jan. 17 at Kirtland High School.

Woodsfield Monroe Central posts win at Steubenville Catholic Central’s expense

Woodsfield Monroe Central collected a solid win over Steubenville Catholic Central in a 59-45 verdict for an Ohio girls basketball victory on Jan. 24.

Woodsfield Monroe Central opened with a 15-8 advantage over Steubenville Catholic Central through the first quarter.

The Crusaders drew within 31-25 at halftime.

Woodsfield Monroe Central moved to a 42-33 lead heading into the fourth quarter.

The Seminoles got the better of the fourth-quarter scoring, finishing the game in style with a 17-12 edge.

Last time Woodsfield Monroe Central and Steubenville Catholic Central played in a 56-21 game on Dec. 19, 2022.

In recent action on Jan. 18, Woodsfield Monroe Central faced off against Sarahsville Shenandoah and Steubenville Catholic Central took on Rayland Buckeye Local on Jan. 18 at Steubenville Catholic Central High School.

Youngstown Boardman claims victory against Youngstown Cardinal Mooney

Youngstown Boardman pushed past Youngstown Cardinal Mooney for a 53-39 win in an Ohio girls basketball matchup on Jan. 24.

Last time Youngstown Boardman and Youngstown Cardinal Mooney played in a 55-24 game on Dec. 10, 2022.

In recent action on Jan. 20, Youngstown Cardinal Mooney faced off against St Bernard Roger Bacon and Youngstown Boardman took on Canfield on Jan. 20 at Canfield High School.

Youngstown Ursuline crushes Youngstown Chaney

Youngstown Ursuline raced to a big lead and never looked back in a 75-41 win over Youngstown Chaney in Ohio girls basketball action on Jan. 24.

Last season, Youngstown Ursuline and Youngstown Chaney squared off on Jan. 26, 2023 at Youngstown Chaney High School.

In recent action on Jan. 13, Youngstown Ursuline faced off against Hanoverton United and Youngstown Chaney took on Campbell Memorial on Jan. 20 at Campbell Memorial High School.

Zanesville West Muskingum routs Coshocton

Zanesville West Muskingum dominated Coshocton 59-10 during this Ohio girls high school basketball game on Jan. 24.

Zanesville West Muskingum opened with a 31-0 advantage over Coshocton through the first quarter.

The Tornadoes registered a 49-0 advantage at intermission over the Redskins.

Zanesville West Muskingum steamrolled to a 56-2 lead heading into the fourth quarter.

The Redskins managed an 8-3 rally in the fourth quarter, yet the die was already cast.

Last season, Zanesville West Muskingum and Coshocton faced off on Dec. 7, 2022 at Coshocton High School.

In recent action on Jan. 20, Zanesville West Muskingum faced off against Duncan Falls Philo and Coshocton took on Zanesville Maysville on Jan. 20 at Zanesville Maysville High School.

Zoarville Tuscarawas Valley tops Sugarcreek Garaway

Zoarville Tuscarawas Valley scored early and often to roll over Sugarcreek Garaway 48-18 on Jan. 24 in Ohio girls high school basketball action.

Last season, Zoarville Tuscarawas Valley and Sugarcreek Garaway squared off on Jan. 18, 2023 at Zoarville Tuscarawas Valley High School.

In recent action on Jan. 20, Sugarcreek Garaway faced off against Magnolia Sandy Valley and Zoarville Tuscarawas Valley took on West Lafayette Ridgewood on Jan. 20 at Zoarville Tuscarawas Valley High School.

