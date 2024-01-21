Zanesville West Muskingum dismissed Duncan Falls Philo by a 69-28 count in Ohio girls basketball on Jan. 20.

Zanesville West Muskingum jumped in front of Duncan Falls Philo 25-8 to begin the second quarter.

The Tornadoes fought to a 42-16 half margin at the Electrics’ expense.

Zanesville West Muskingum steamrolled to a 58-27 lead heading into the final quarter.

The Tornadoes held on with a 11-1 scoring edge in the final quarter.

Last season, Duncan Falls Philo and Zanesville West Muskingum faced off on Feb. 4, 2023 at Zanesville West Muskingum High School.

In recent action on Jan. 10, Duncan Falls Philo faced off against McConnelsville Morgan and Zanesville West Muskingum took on Barnesville on Jan. 11 at Barnesville High School.

Check out our complete girls basketball roundup to stay up-to-date on all the action.

We want your feedback on the accuracy and quality of this article. Take a 1-minute survey and be registered to win a $25 Visa gift card.

Don’t miss our in-depth coverage of north central Ohio high school sports including profiles, analysis and game coverage. For statewide results and expert analysis of the best teams and prep athletes in Ohio, register for our free newsletter. It’s required reading for high school sports fans. This news brief was powered by ScoreStream and Lede AI, the world leaders in fan-driven sports results.