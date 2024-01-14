West Chester Lakota West topped Toledo Central Catholic 65-56 in a tough tilt during this Ohio girls high school basketball game on Jan. 13.

Toledo Central Catholic showed it was ready to play, using an early thrust to carve out a 21-14 advantage over West Chester Lakota West as the first quarter ended.

The Firebirds kept a 32-25 intermission margin at the Fighting Irish’s expense.

The scene changed momentarily in the third quarter when Toledo Central Catholic got within 47-41.

The Firebirds got the better of the fourth-quarter scoring, finishing the game in style with an 18-15 edge.

In recent action on Dec. 30, Toledo Central Catholic faced off against Gates Mills Gilmour and West Chester Lakota West took on Middletown on Jan. 6 at West Chester Lakota West High School.

