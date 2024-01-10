Fairfield handled Cincinnati Sycamore 50-30 in an impressive showing in an Ohio girls basketball matchup on Jan. 10.

The first quarter gave Fairfield an 8-2 lead over Cincinnati Sycamore.

The Indians opened a lopsided 23-8 gap over the Aviators at the intermission.

Fairfield roared to a 36-17 lead heading into the final quarter.

The Indians got the better of the fourth-quarter scoring, finishing the game in style with a 14-13 edge.

Last time Fairfield and Cincinnati Sycamore played in a 41-37 game on Dec. 19, 2022.

In recent action on Jan. 6, Fairfield faced off against Cincinnati Oak Hills and Cincinnati Sycamore took on Mason on Jan. 6 at Cincinnati Sycamore High School.

Check out our complete girls basketball roundup to stay up-to-date on all the action.

We want your feedback on the accuracy and quality of this article. Take a 1-minute survey and be registered to win a $25 Visa gift card.

Don’t miss our in-depth coverage of north central Ohio high school sports including profiles, analysis and game coverage. For statewide results and expert analysis of the best teams and prep athletes in Ohio, register for our free newsletter. It’s required reading for high school sports fans. This news brief was powered by ScoreStream and Lede AI, the world leaders in fan-driven sports results.