Chagrin Falls Kenston grabbed a 48-38 victory at the expense of Willoughby South in an Ohio girls basketball matchup on Jan. 13.

Last time Chagrin Falls Kenston and Willoughby South played in a 56-16 game on Jan. 25, 2023.

In recent action on Jan. 8, Willoughby South faced off against Geneva and Chagrin Falls Kenston took on Cuyahoga Falls Cuyahoga Valley on Jan. 6 at Chagrin Falls Kenston High School.

