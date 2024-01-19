Mayfield Village Mayfield unleashed a high-powered offensive show to knock off Chagrin Falls Kenston 60-37 Thursday at Mayfield Village Mayfield High on Jan. 18 in Ohio girls high school basketball action.

Last season, Chagrin Falls Kenston and Mayfield Village Mayfield faced off on Feb. 1, 2023 at Chagrin Falls Kenston High School.

In recent action on Jan. 14, Mayfield Village Mayfield faced off against Warren Howland and Chagrin Falls Kenston took on Willoughby South on Jan. 13 at Willoughby South High School.

