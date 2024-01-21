New Concord John Glenn dominated New Lexington 51-29 during this Ohio girls high school basketball game on Jan. 20.

The first quarter gave New Concord John Glenn a 10-7 lead over New Lexington.

The Little Muskies fought to a 21-17 halftime margin at the Panthers’ expense.

New Concord John Glenn darted to a 43-29 lead heading into the final quarter.

The Little Muskies held on with an 8-0 scoring edge in the final quarter.

Last season, New Lexington and New Concord John Glenn squared off on Feb. 4, 2023 at New Lexington High School.

In recent action on Jan. 13, New Concord John Glenn faced off against McConnelsville Morgan and New Lexington took on Warsaw River View on Jan. 6 at New Lexington High School.

