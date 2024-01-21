Cincinnati Miami Valley Christian collected a solid win over Fairfield Cincinnati Christian in a 50-40 verdict during this Ohio girls high school basketball game on Jan. 20.

Last season, Fairfield Cincinnati Christian and Cincinnati Miami Valley Christian faced off on Jan. 21, 2023 at Fairfield Cincinnati Christian School.

In recent action on Jan. 13, Cincinnati Miami Valley Christian faced off against Cincinnati Seven Hills and Fairfield Cincinnati Christian took on Lockland on Jan. 13 at Fairfield Cincinnati Christian School.

Check out our complete girls basketball roundup to stay up-to-date on all the action.

We want your feedback on the accuracy and quality of this article. Take a 1-minute survey and be registered to win a $25 Visa gift card.

Don’t miss our in-depth coverage of north central Ohio high school sports including profiles, analysis and game coverage. For statewide results and expert analysis of the best teams and prep athletes in Ohio, register for our free newsletter. It’s required reading for high school sports fans. This news brief was powered by ScoreStream and Lede AI, the world leaders in fan-driven sports results.