Stewart Federal Hocking raced to a big lead and never looked back in a 63-23 win over Reedsville Eastern in Ohio girls basketball action on Jan. 18.

The first quarter gave Stewart Federal Hocking a 14-8 lead over Reedsville Eastern.

The Lancers’ shooting roared in front for a 39-13 lead over the Eagles at the half.

Stewart Federal Hocking jumped to a 55-21 lead heading into the fourth quarter.

The Lancers got the better of the fourth-quarter scoring, finishing the game in style with an 8-2 edge.

Last season, Reedsville Eastern and Stewart Federal Hocking faced off on Jan. 12, 2023 at Reedsville Eastern High School.

In recent action on Jan. 11, Stewart Federal Hocking faced off against Belpre and Reedsville Eastern took on Minford on Jan. 13 at Minford High School.

Check out our complete girls basketball roundup to stay up-to-date on all the action.

We want your feedback on the accuracy and quality of this article. Take a 1-minute survey and be registered to win a $25 Visa gift card.

Don’t miss our in-depth coverage of north central Ohio high school sports including profiles, analysis and game coverage. For statewide results and expert analysis of the best teams and prep athletes in Ohio, register for our free newsletter. It’s required reading for high school sports fans. This news brief was powered by ScoreStream and Lede AI, the world leaders in fan-driven sports results.