Warren Harding posted a narrow 32-29 win over Austintown-Fitch for an Ohio girls basketball victory at Warren G. Harding High on Jan. 20.

Last season, Austintown-Fitch and Warren Harding squared off on Jan. 28, 2023 at Warren G. Harding High School.

In recent action on Jan. 13, Warren Harding faced off against Youngstown Boardman and Austintown-Fitch took on Youngstown Boardman on Jan. 10 at Austintown-Fitch High School.

