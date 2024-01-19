East Canton notched a win against Kidron Central Christian 38-23 in Ohio girls basketball action on Jan. 18.

Last season, East Canton and Kidron Central Christian faced off on Dec. 30, 2022 at East Canton High School.

In recent action on Jan. 9, Kidron Central Christian faced off against Lima Temple Christian and East Canton took on Columbiana Heartland on Jan. 13 at East Canton High School.

Check out our complete girls basketball roundup to stay up-to-date on all the action.

We want your feedback on the accuracy and quality of this article. Take a 1-minute survey and be registered to win a $25 Visa gift card.

Don’t miss our in-depth coverage of north central Ohio high school sports including profiles, analysis and game coverage. For statewide results and expert analysis of the best teams and prep athletes in Ohio, register for our free newsletter. It’s required reading for high school sports fans. This news brief was powered by ScoreStream and Lede AI, the world leaders in fan-driven sports results.