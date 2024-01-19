Williamsburg raced to a big lead and never looked back in a 52-29 win over West Union in an Ohio girls basketball matchup on Jan. 18.

Williamsburg jumped in front of West Union 17-7 to begin the second quarter.

The Wildcats fought to a 25-14 intermission margin at the Dragons’ expense.

Williamsburg pulled to a 39-23 lead heading into the fourth quarter.

The Wildcats held on with a 13-6 scoring edge in the final quarter.

Last season, West Union and Williamsburg squared off on Jan. 23, 2023 at West Union.

In recent action on Jan. 13, Williamsburg faced off against Wilmington and West Union took on Mowrystown Whiteoak on Jan. 11 at Mowrystown Whiteoak High School.

