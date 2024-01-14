Kent Roosevelt finally found a way to top Mogadore Field 48-46 in Ohio girls basketball action on Jan. 13.

The start wasn’t the problem for Mogadore Field, as it began with a 13-6 edge over Kent Roosevelt through the end of the first quarter.

The scoreboard showed the Falcons with a 20-19 lead over the Rough Riders heading into the second quarter.

Kent Roosevelt broke in front at the beginning of the fourth quarter with a 34-29 lead over Mogadore Field.

The Falcons managed a 17-14 rally in the final quarter, yet the die was already cast.

Last time Kent Roosevelt and Mogadore Field played in a 45-33 game on Jan. 19, 2023.

In recent action on Jan. 8, Mogadore Field faced off against Independence.

