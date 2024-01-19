Waterford recorded a big victory over Racine Southern 39-15 for an Ohio girls basketball victory at Waterford High on Jan. 18.

Last season, Waterford and Racine Southern squared off on Feb. 15, 2023 at Racine Southern High School.

In recent action on Jan. 13, Waterford faced off against Apple Creek Waynedale and Racine Southern took on Columbiana on Jan. 11 at Racine Southern High School.

