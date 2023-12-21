OHSAA boys basketball scores for December 21, 2023 in Ohio high school sport.

Akron Coventry pockets slim win over Mogadore Field

Akron Coventry posted a narrow 50-46 win over Mogadore Field during this Ohio boys high school basketball game on Dec. 21.

Last season, Akron Coventry and Mogadore Field squared off on Dec. 16, 2022 at Akron Coventry High School.

In recent action on Dec. 14, Mogadore Field faced off against Ravenna.

Beavercreek outlasts Clayton Northmont

Beavercreek knocked off Clayton Northmont 69-57 in Ohio boys basketball action on Dec. 21.

Last season, Beavercreek and Clayton Northmont faced off on Feb. 7, 2023 at Beavercreek High School.

In recent action on Dec. 12, Beavercreek faced off against Centerville and Clayton Northmont took on Tipp City Tippecanoe on Dec. 16 at Clayton Northmont High School.

Beverly Fort Frye overwhelms Blacksville Clay-Battelle

Beverly Fort Frye recorded a big victory over Blacksville Clay-Battelle 63-42 at Beverly Fort Frye High on Dec. 21 in Ohio boys high school basketball action.

In recent action on Dec. 15, Beverly Fort Frye faced off against Caldwell.

Cincinnati Aiken slips past Union Cooper

Cincinnati Aiken topped Union Cooper 63-55 in a tough tilt in an Ohio boys basketball matchup on Dec. 21.

Cincinnati DePaul Cristo Rey exhales after close call with Bellefontaine Calvary Christian

Cincinnati DePaul Cristo Rey finally found a way to top Bellefontaine Calvary Christian 48-39 in an Ohio boys basketball matchup on Dec. 21.

In recent action on Dec. 15, Cincinnati DePaul Cristo Rey faced off against Cincinnati Shroder and Bellefontaine Calvary Christian took on Dola Hardin Northern on Dec. 11 at Dola Hardin Northern High School.

Cincinnati DePaul Cristo Rey earns narrow win over Covington Calvary Christian

Cincinnati DePaul Cristo Rey finally found a way to top Covington Calvary Christian 48-39 in a Kentucky boys basketball matchup on Dec. 21.

In recent action on Dec. 15, Cincinnati DePaul Cristo Rey faced off against Cincinnati Shroder.

Cincinnati Elder prevails over Cincinnati McNicholas

Cincinnati Elder dismissed Cincinnati McNicholas by a 69-47 count for an Ohio boys basketball victory at Cincinnati Mcnicholas High on Dec. 21.

In recent action on Dec. 15, Cincinnati McNicholas faced off against Dayton Chaminade-Julienne and Cincinnati Elder took on St Bernard Roger Bacon on Dec. 16 at St Bernard Roger Bacon High School.

Columbiana Heartland Christian dominates Hanoverton United in convincing showing

Columbiana Heartland Christian recorded a big victory over Hanoverton United 77-38 in an Ohio boys basketball matchup on Dec. 21.

In recent action on Dec. 8, Columbiana Heartland Christian faced off against Hartville Lake Center Christian and Hanoverton United took on Wellsville on Dec. 15 at Wellsville High School.

Columbus East collects victory over Grove City Christian

Columbus East pushed past Grove City Christian for a 66-55 win in an Ohio boys basketball matchup on Dec. 21.

In recent action on Dec. 15, Columbus East faced off against Columbus Beechcroft and Grove City Christian took on Millersport on Dec. 15 at Grove City Christian School.

Columbus St. Charles squeezes past Newport Central Catholic

Columbus St. Charles posted a narrow 42-36 win over Newport Central Catholic in Ohio boys basketball on Dec. 21.

Recently on Dec. 8, Columbus St Charles squared off with Columbus Independence in a basketball game.

Crooksville routs Granville Christian

Crooksville dismissed Granville Christian by a 54-31 count on Dec. 21 in Ohio boys high school basketball action.

The last time Granville Christian and Crooksville played in a 68-66 game on Jan. 20, 2022.

In recent action on Dec. 15, Crooksville faced off against Byesville Meadowbrook and Granville Christian took on Etna Liberty Christian on Dec. 16 at Granville Christian Academy.

Delta escapes Metamora Evergreen in thin win

Delta topped Metamora Evergreen 49-40 in a tough tilt in Ohio boys basketball action on Dec. 21.

Last season, Metamora Evergreen and Delta squared off on Jan. 5, 2023 at Delta High School.

In recent action on Dec. 12, Delta faced off against Toledo Jones Leadership and Metamora Evergreen took on Ottawa Hills on Dec. 14 at Metamora Evergreen High School.

East Cleveland Shaw survives for narrow win over Willoughby Cornerstone

East Cleveland Shaw finally found a way to top Willoughby Cornerstone 61-58 in Ohio boys basketball action on Dec. 21.

Recently on Dec. 16, East Cleveland Shaw squared off with Cleveland Benedictine in a basketball game.

Findlay Liberty-Benton takes down Pemberville Eastwood

Findlay Liberty-Benton scored early and often to roll over Pemberville Eastwood 55-34 in an Ohio boys basketball matchup on Dec. 21.

In recent action on Dec. 15, Findlay Liberty-Benton faced off against Arlington and Pemberville Eastwood took on Van Buren on Dec. 16 at Pemberville Eastwood High School.

Galion thwarts Marengo Highland’s quest

Galion notched a win against Marengo Highland 69-58 at Galion High on Dec. 21 in Ohio boys high school basketball action.

In recent action on Dec. 7, Galion faced off against Bellville Clear Fork and Marengo Highland took on Shelby on Dec. 15 at Shelby High School.

Harrod Ohio tops Bowling Green Christian

Harrod Ohio controlled the action to earn an impressive 78-36 win against Bowling Green Christian in an Ohio boys basketball matchup on Dec. 21.

Hillsboro pushes over Batavia

Hillsboro handed Batavia a tough 63-44 loss in an Ohio boys basketball matchup on Dec. 21.

In recent action on Dec. 8, Batavia faced off against Wilmington and Hillsboro took on Chillicothe on Dec. 15 at Hillsboro High School.

Huntington exhales after close call with Ironton

Huntington posted a narrow 61-57 win over Ironton for an Ohio boys basketball victory on Dec. 21.

Ironton showed it was ready to play, using an early thrust to carve out a 13-12 advantage over Huntington as the first quarter ended.

The Highlanders kept a 29-21 half margin at the Fighting Tigers’ expense.

Ironton came from behind to grab the advantage heading to the final quarter over Huntington 39-35.

The Highlanders fought back from a final-quarter deficit to earn the victory over the Fighting Tigers.

In recent action on Dec. 15, Ironton faced off against Coal Grove and Huntington took on Powell Olentangy Liberty on Dec. 9 at Powell Olentangy Liberty High School.

Kettering Alter claims victory against Chantilly

Kettering Alter collected a solid win over Chantilly in a 49-30 verdict on Dec. 21 in Ohio boys high school basketball action.

In recent action on Dec. 15, Kettering Alter faced off against Franklin Bishop Fenwick.

Lancaster Fisher Catholic claims victory against Etna Liberty Christian

Lancaster Fisher Catholic notched a win against Etna Liberty Christian 49-31 for an Ohio boys basketball victory on Dec. 21.

Last season, Etna Liberty Christian and Lancaster Fisher Catholic faced off on Dec. 27, 2022 at Etna Liberty Christian Academy.

In recent action on Dec. 16, Etna Liberty Christian faced off against Granville Christian and Lancaster Fisher Catholic took on Sugar Grove Berne Union on Dec. 15 at Sugar Grove Berne Union High School.

Liberty Center pockets slim win over Bloomdale Elmwood

Liberty Center topped Bloomdale Elmwood 58-52 in a tough tilt in Ohio boys basketball on Dec. 21.

Last season, Liberty Center and Bloomdale Elmwood faced off on Dec. 22, 2022 at Liberty Center High School.

In recent action on Dec. 15, Bloomdale Elmwood faced off against Arcadia and Liberty Center took on Haviland Wayne Trace on Dec. 15 at Haviland Wayne Trace High School.

Louisville holds off Erie McDowell

Louisville posted a narrow 53-46 win over Erie McDowell at Erie Mcdowell High on Dec. 21 in Pennsylvania boys high school basketball action.

In recent action on Dec. 9, Erie McDowell faced off against Cleveland Benedictine and Louisville took on Akron Hoban on Dec. 15 at Louisville High School.

Mansfield crushes Columbus Eastmoor

It was a tough night for Columbus Eastmoor which was overmatched by Mansfield in this 83-59 verdict.

In recent action on Dec. 15, Columbus Eastmoor faced off against Columbus Walnut Ridge and Mansfield took on Hamilton Ross on Dec. 16 at Hamilton Ross High School.

Milford Center Fairbanks darts by Marion Elgin

Milford Center Fairbanks dominated Marion Elgin 70-46 in an Ohio boys basketball matchup on Dec. 21.

Last season, Marion Elgin and Milford Center Fairbanks faced off on Jan. 8, 2022 at Marion Elgin High School.

In recent action on Dec. 15, Marion Elgin faced off against North Baltimore and Milford Center Fairbanks took on North Lewisburg Triad on Dec. 15 at Milford Center Fairbanks High School.

Millersport earns stressful win over Delaware Christian

Millersport topped Delaware Christian 53-49 in a tough tilt for an Ohio boys basketball victory at Delaware Christian High on Dec. 21.

In recent action on Dec. 15, Delaware Christian faced off against Columbus Tree of Life Christian and Millersport took on Grove City Christian on Dec. 15 at Grove City Christian School.

Minford collects victory over Columbus Africentric

Minford grabbed a 71-53 victory at the expense of Columbus Africentric in Ohio boys basketball action on Dec. 21.

In recent action on Dec. 12, Minford faced off against Seaman North Adams and Columbus Africentric took on Columbus South on Dec. 15 at Columbus Africentric.

Montpelier pushes over Pioneer North Central

Montpelier knocked off Pioneer North Central 63-48 for an Ohio boys basketball victory at Montpelier High on Dec. 21.

Last season, Pioneer North Central and Montpelier faced off on Feb. 11, 2022 at Pioneer North Central High School.

In recent action on Dec. 16, Montpelier faced off against Toledo Jones Leadership and Pioneer North Central took on Swanton on Dec. 16 at Pioneer North Central High School.

Morrisdale West Branch takes down Youngstown Liberty

Morrisdale West Branch dismissed Youngstown Liberty by a 67-27 count during this Pennsylvania boys high school basketball game on Dec. 21.

In recent action on Dec. 15, Youngstown Liberty faced off against Columbiana Crestview.

Mt. Victory Ridgemont collects victory over Leipsic

Mt. Victory Ridgemont eventually beat Leipsic 66-54 on Dec. 21 in Ohio boys high school basketball action.

In recent action on Dec. 16, Mt Victory Ridgemont faced off against West Jefferson and Leipsic took on Miller City on Dec. 16 at Leipsic High School.

Park Hills Covington Catholic earns stressful win over Akron Hoban

Park Hills Covington Catholic posted a narrow 67-64 win over Akron Hoban for an Ohio boys basketball victory on Dec. 21.

In recent action on Dec. 16, Akron Hoban faced off against North Canton Hoover and Park Hills Covington Catholic took on Cincinnati St Xavier on Dec. 12 at Park Hills Covington Catholic High School.

Pettisville pushes over Bryan

Pettisville collected a solid win over Bryan in a 63-49 verdict during this Ohio boys high school basketball game on Dec. 21.

Last season, Bryan and Pettisville squared off on Dec. 22, 2022 at Bryan High School.

In recent action on Dec. 16, Pettisville faced off against Hicksville and Bryan took on Defiance on Dec. 16 at Defiance High School.

Shelby barely beats Caledonia River Valley

Shelby finally found a way to top Caledonia River Valley 61-60 in an Ohio boys basketball matchup on Dec. 21.

The last time Shelby and Caledonia River Valley played in a 70-56 game on Dec. 20, 2022.

In recent action on Dec. 15, Caledonia River Valley faced off against Marion Harding and Shelby took on Ottawa-Glandorf on Dec. 16 at Shelby High School.

South Webster tops Raceland

South Webster notched a win against Raceland 71-58 on Dec. 21 in Ohio boys high school basketball action.

Recently on Dec. 16, South Webster squared off with McDermott Northwest in a basketball game.

St. Leon East Central outlasts Oxford Talawanda

St. Leon East Central collected a solid win over Oxford Talawanda in a 53-35 verdict at Oxford Talawanda High on Dec. 21 in Ohio boys high school basketball action.

Last season, Oxford Talawanda and St Leon East Central faced off on Dec. 28, 2022 at St Leon East Central High School.

In recent action on Dec. 16, Oxford Talawanda faced off against New Madison Tri-Village.

Steubenville overpowers Wellsburg Brooke in thorough fashion

Steubenville controlled the action to earn an impressive 85-37 win against Wellsburg Brooke in West Virginia boys basketball on Dec. 21.

The last time Wellsburg Brooke and Steubenville played in a 65-53 game on Jan. 20, 2023.

In recent action on Dec. 16, Wellsburg Brooke faced off against Woodsfield Monroe Central and Steubenville took on East Liverpool on Dec. 16 at Steubenville High School.

Toledo Emmanuel Christian escapes Medina in thin win

Toledo Emmanuel Christian finally found a way to top Medina 69-64 on Dec. 21 in Ohio boys high school basketball.

Recently on Dec. 16, Medina squared off with Mentor in a basketball game.

Toledo Scott records thin win against Shelbyville Collins

Toledo Scott finally found a way to top Shelbyville Collins 71-65 in Ohio boys basketball on Dec. 21.

In recent action on Dec. 16, Toledo Scott faced off against Beachwood.

Toledo St. Francis de Sales narrowly defeats Toledo Start

Toledo St. Francis de Sales pushed past Toledo Start for a 39-21 win for an Ohio boys basketball victory on Dec. 21.

In recent action on Dec. 16, Toledo Start faced off against Sylvania Northview and Toledo St. Francis de Sales took on Toledo Central Catholic on Dec. 15 at Toledo Central Catholic High School.

West Liberty Morgan County thwarts Canal Winchester Harvest Prep’s quest

West Liberty Morgan County knocked off Canal Winchester Harvest Prep 72-59 on Dec. 21 in Ohio boys high school basketball action.

Recently on Dec. 17, Canal Winchester Harvest Prep squared off with Springfield in a basketball game.

West Portsmouth Portsmouth West outlasts Beaver Eastern

West Portsmouth West pushed past Beaver Eastern for a 55-44 win during this Ohio boys high school basketball game on Dec. 21.

West Portsmouth West opened with a 15-10 advantage over Beaver Eastern through the first quarter.

The Senators registered a 31-19 advantage at halftime over the Eagles.

West Portsmouth West stormed to a 42-26 lead heading into the final quarter.

The Eagles rallied in the final quarter, but the Senators skirted trouble with just enough offense to thwart all hopes.

Last season, Beaver Eastern and West Portsmouth West squared off on Jan. 17, 2023 at Beaver Eastern High School.

In recent action on Dec. 16, Beaver Eastern faced off against Wheelersburg.

West Unity Hilltop carves slim margin over North Baltimore

West Unity Hilltop posted a narrow 65-61 win over North Baltimore in an Ohio boys basketball matchup on Dec. 21.

The last time West Unity Hilltop and North Baltimore played in a 49-43 game on Dec. 20, 2022.

In recent action on Dec. 15, North Baltimore faced off against Marion Elgin and West Unity Hilltop took on Hamilton on Dec. 11 at West Unity Hilltop High School.

Wheeling Linsly overcomes Proctorville Fairland

Wheeling Linsly notched a win against Proctorville Fairland 74-55 in Ohio boys basketball action on Dec. 21.

In recent action on Dec. 15, Proctorville Fairland faced off against Ironton Rock Hill and Wheeling Linsly took on Cadiz Harrison Central on Dec. 16 at Cadiz Harrison Central High School.

Whitehouse Wayne carves slim margin over Defiance

Whitehouse Wayne topped Defiance 45-36 in a tough tilt on Dec. 21 in Ohio boys high school basketball.

The first quarter gave Whitehouse Wayne a 12-5 lead over Defiance.

The Generals fought to a 23-14 intermission margin at the Bulldogs’ expense.

Whitehouse Wayne darted to a 36-25 lead heading into the final quarter.

The Generals chalked up this decision in spite of the Bulldogs’ spirited fourth-quarter performance.

In recent action on Dec. 16, Defiance faced off against Bryan and Whitehouse Wayne took on Fremont Ross on Dec. 14 at Fremont Ross High School.

Youngstown East defeats Cleveland John Adams

Youngstown East handled Cleveland John Adams 68-30 in an impressive showing in an Ohio boys basketball matchup on Dec. 21.

Recently on Dec. 15, Youngstown East squared off with Cincinnati Ursuline in a basketball game.

Zanesville Bishop Rosecrans thwarts Columbus Tree of Life Christian’s quest

Zanesville Bishop Rosecrans pushed past Columbus Tree of Life Christian for a 52-35 win during this Ohio boys high school basketball game on Dec. 21.

In recent action on Dec. 15, Columbus Tree of Life Christian faced off against Delaware Christian and Zanesville Bishop Rosecrans took on Corning Miller on Dec. 15 at Zanesville Bishop Rosecrans High School.

This news brief was powered by ScoreStream and Lede AI, the world leaders in fan-driven sports results.