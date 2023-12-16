Haviland Wayne Trace controlled the action to earn an impressive 61-40 win against Liberty Center in Ohio boys basketball action on Dec. 15.

Haviland Wayne Trace opened with a 17-4 advantage over Liberty Center through the first quarter.

The Raiders’ shooting jumped in front for a 32-19 lead over the Tigers at the half.

Neither team could gain any advantage in the third quarter.

The Raiders got the better of the final-quarter scoring, finishing the game in style with a 15-7 edge.

Last season, Haviland Wayne Trace and Liberty Center faced off on Jan. 3, 2023 at Haviland Wayne Trace High School.

In recent action on Dec. 9, Haviland Wayne Trace faced off against Van Wert and Liberty Center took on Van Buren on Dec. 9 at Van Buren High School.

