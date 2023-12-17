Clayton Northmont topped Tipp City Tippecanoe 55-52 in a tough tilt on Dec. 16 in Ohio boys high school basketball action.

Clayton Northmont charged in front of Tipp City Tippecanoe 17-2 to begin the second quarter.

The Thunderbolts’ offense pulled in front for a 38-17 lead over the Red Devils at the half.

Tipp City Tippecanoe responded in the third quarter by cutting the margin to 40-34.

The Thunderbolts enjoyed a big enough lead to offset the Red Devils’ 18-15 advantage in the fourth quarter.

Last season, Clayton Northmont and Tipp City Tippecanoe squared off on Dec. 18, 2021 at Clayton Northmont High School.

In recent action on Dec. 8, Clayton Northmont faced off against Huber Heights Wayne and Tipp City Tippecanoe took on Troy on Dec. 8 at Troy High School.

This news brief was powered by ScoreStream and Lede AI, the world leaders in fan-driven sports results.