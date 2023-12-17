Pioneer North Central knocked off Swanton 62-43 in an Ohio boys basketball matchup on Dec. 16.

The first quarter gave Pioneer North Central a 12-9 lead over Swanton.

The Eagles’ shooting darted in front for a 30-20 lead over the Bulldogs at the half.

Pioneer North Central moved to a 47-35 lead heading into the final quarter.

The Eagles got the better of the fourth-quarter scoring, finishing the game in style with a 15-8 edge.

Last season, Swanton and Pioneer North Central faced off on Dec. 10, 2022 at Swanton High School.

In recent action on Dec. 8, Pioneer North Central faced off against Fort Jennings and Swanton took on Metamora Evergreen on Dec. 8 at Swanton High School.

