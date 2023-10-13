Shelby slips past Ontario

Shelby topped Ontario 37-31 in a tough tilt in an Ohio high school football matchup on Oct. 13.

Shelby opened with a 14-7 advantage over Ontario through the first quarter.

The Warriors darted a thin margin over the Whippets as both teams headed to make end of the second quarter adjustments.

Ontario enjoyed a 31-22 lead over Shelby to start the fourth quarter.

The Whippets fought back from a fourth-quarter deficit to earn the victory over the Warriors.

Mansfield Sr. allows no points against Mt. Vernon

Mansfield’s Senior’s defense throttled Mt. Vernon, resulting in a 31-0 shutout and at least a share of the Ohio Cardinal Conference championship on Friday night.

Mansfield opened with a 14-0 advantage over Mt. Vernon through the first quarter.

The Tygers fought to a 24-0 halftime margin at the Yellow Jackets’ expense.

Mansfield roared to a 31-0 lead heading into the fourth quarter.

Neither squad scored in the fourth quarter.

Madison Comprehensive takes the lead, but can’t maintain it in falling to Lexington

Lexington rallied from behind to knock off Madison Comprehensive for a 31-21 verdict in an Ohio high school football matchup on Oct. 13.

Madison Comprehensive started on steady ground by forging a 13-7 lead over Lexington at the end of the first quarter.

Defense ruled the second quarter as the Minutemen and the Rams were both scoreless.

Lexington broke in front at the beginning of the fourth quarter with a 14-13 lead over Madison Comprehensive.

The Minutemen got the better of the fourth-quarter scoring, finishing the game in style with a 17-8 edge.

Last season, Lexington and Madison Comprehensive squared off on Oct. 14, 2022 at Lexington High School.

In recent action on Sept. 29, Madison Comprehensive faced off against New Philadelphia and Lexington took on West Holmes on Sept. 29 at West Holmes High School.

Lucas tops Fort Loramie

Lucas’ powerful offense dominated to a resounding victory by pulling away from Fort Loramie 34-7 in Ohio high school football action on Oct. 13.

Neither team could dent the scoreboard in the first quarter.

The Cubs opened a lopsided 20-0 gap over the Redskins at halftime.

Lucas stormed to a 33-7 lead heading into the fourth quarter.

The Cubs held on with a 1-0 scoring edge in the fourth quarter.

Last season, Fort Loramie and Lucas squared off on Oct. 14, 2022 at Fort Loramie High School.

In recent action on Sept. 29, Lucas faced off against Lima Central Catholic and Fort Loramie took on St. Paul on Sept. 29 at Fort Loramie High School.

Danville bests Mt. Gilead

Danville handled Mt. Gilead 53-20 in an impressive showing in Ohio high school football action on Oct. 13.

Danville moved in front of Mt. Gilead 8-3 to begin the second quarter.

The Blue Devils registered a 16-6 advantage at intermission over the Indians.

Danville steamrolled to a 38-13 lead heading into the fourth quarter.

The Blue Devils got the better of the final-quarter scoring, finishing the game in style with a 15-7 edge.

Last season, Danville and Mt Gilead squared off on Oct. 14, 2022 at Danville High School.

In recent action on Sept. 29, Mt Gilead faced off against Centerburg and Danville took on Cardington-Lincoln on Sept. 29 at Danville High School.

Fredericktown scores early, pulls away from Cardington-Lincoln

Fredericktown took control early and methodically pulled away to beat Cardington-Lincoln 38-16 on Oct. 13 in Ohio football action.

Fredericktown jumped in front of Cardington-Lincoln 12-0 to begin the second quarter.

The Freddies’ offense stormed in front for a 25-8 lead over the Pirates at the intermission.

Fredericktown roared to a 38-16 lead heading into the fourth quarter.

Neither squad scored in the fourth quarter.

Last season, Fredericktown and Cardington-Lincoln faced off on Oct. 14, 2022 at Fredericktown High School.

In recent action on Sept. 29, Cardington-Lincoln faced off against Danville and Fredericktown took on Loudonville on Sept. 29 at Fredericktown High School.

Galion’s initial push dashes River Valley’s hopes

Galion broke on top and refused to fold in holding off River Valley 42-35 at Galion High on Oct. 13 in Ohio football action.

The first quarter gave Galion a 28-14 lead over River Valley.

Offense was nothing but a rumor in the second quarter, as neither squad scored.

The roles reversed in the third quarter as River Valley fought to within 35-28.

The Tigers and the Vikings each scored in the final quarter.

In recent action on Sept. 29, Galion faced off against Highland and River Valley took on Shelby on Sept. 29 at River Valley High School.

Northmor dominates Centerburg

Northmor raced to a big lead and never looked back in a 48-7 win over Centerburg in an Ohio high school football matchup on Oct. 13.

The first quarter gave Northmor a 21-0 lead over Centerburg.

The Golden Knights fought to a 48-0 halftime margin at the Trojans’ expense.

Each offense authored its Rip Van Winkle imitation, napping through a barren third quarter.

The Golden Knights chalked up this decision in spite of the Trojans’ spirited final-quarter performance.

The last time Centerburg and Northmor played in a 49-13 game on Oct. 14, 2022.

In recent action on Sept. 29, Northmor faced off against East Knox and Centerburg took on Mt Gilead on Sept. 29 at Centerburg High School.

East Knox earns solid win over Loudonville

East Knox notched a win against Loudonville 42-28 in an Ohio high school football matchup on Oct. 13.

East Knox jumped in front of Loudonville 14-0 to begin the second quarter.

The Bulldogs’ offense steamrolled in front for a 29-6 lead over the Red Birds at halftime.

East Knox and Loudonville each scored in the third quarter.

The Red Birds rallied in the fourth quarter, but the Bulldogs skirted trouble with just enough offense to thwart all hopes.

Last season, Loudonville and East Knox faced off on Oct. 14, 2022 at Loudonville High School.

In recent action on Sept. 29, East Knox faced off against Northmor and Loudonville took on Fredericktown on Sept. 29 at Fredericktown High School.

Highland thwarts Clear Fork’s quest

Highland collected a solid win over Clear Fork in a 21-11 verdict during this Ohio football game on Oct. 13.

Highland opened with a 14-0 advantage over Clear Fork through the first quarter.

The gap narrowed in the second quarter when the Colts made it 14-3.

The tables turned a bit in the third quarter when Clear Fork got within 21-11.

Neither squad scored in the fourth quarter.

The last time Clear Fork and Highland played in a 42-7 game on Oct. 21, 2022.

In recent action on Sept. 29, Clear Fork faced off against Marion Harding and Highland took on Galion on Sept. 29 at Galion High School.

West Holmes holds off New Philadelphia

West Holmes posted a narrow 9-8 win over New Philadelphia in an Ohio high school football matchup on Oct. 13.

The Knights fought to a 3-0 intermission margin at the Quakers’ expense.

Neither defense permitted points in the first and third quarters.

The Quakers enjoyed an 8-6 edge in the fourth quarter, yet the result was already decided.

Last season, West Holmes and New Philadelphia squared off on Oct. 14, 2022 at West Holmes High School.

In recent action on Sept. 29, New Philadelphia faced off against Madison Comprehensive and West Holmes took on Lexington on Sept. 29 at West Holmes High School.

North Baltimore shuts out Crestline

A suffocating defense helped North Baltimore handle Crestline 39-0 in Ohio high school football on Oct. 13.

North Baltimore opened with a 26-0 advantage over Crestline through the first quarter.

Each offense authored its Rip Van Winkle imitation, napping through a barren second quarter.

North Baltimore thundered to a 33-0 lead heading into the final quarter.

The Tigers held on with a 6-0 scoring edge in the final quarter.

Last season, North Baltimore and Crestline faced off on Aug. 26, 2022 at Crestline High School.

In recent action on Sept. 29, Crestline faced off against Upper Scioto Valley.

Calvert defense stifles Willard

A suffocating defense helped Calvert handle Willard 41-0 in an Ohio high school football matchup on Oct. 13.

Recently on Sept. 29, Willard squared off with Hopewell-Loudon in a football game.

Columbian takes advantage of early margin to defeat Norwalk

Columbian controlled the scoreboard and the game in a strong 44-7 victory over Norwalk in an Ohio high school football matchup on Oct. 13.

The first quarter gave Columbian a 20-0 lead over Norwalk.

The Tornadoes registered a 44-7 advantage at intermission over the Truckers.

Each offense authored its Rip Van Winkle imitation, napping through barren third and fourth quarters.

Last season, Columbian and Norwalk faced off on Oct. 21, 2022 at Columbian High School.

Arlington overwhelms Van Buren

Arlington raced to a big lead and never looked back in a 28-6 win over Van Buren in an Ohio high school football matchup on Oct. 13.

The first quarter gave Arlington an 8-0 lead over Van Buren.

The Red Devils fought to a 15-6 intermission margin at the Black Knights’ expense.

Each offense authored its Rip Van Winkle imitation, napping through a barren third quarter.

The Red Devils held on with a 13-0 scoring edge in the fourth quarter.

Ashland allows no points against Wooster

Defense dominated as Ashland pitched a 34-0 shutout of Wooster in an Ohio high school football matchup on Oct. 13.

Ashland opened with a 7-0 advantage over Wooster through the first quarter.

The Arrows opened an enormous 20-0 gap over the Generals at halftime.

Ashland jumped to a 34-0 lead heading into the fourth quarter.

Neither squad scored in the final quarter.

Ashland Crestview escapes close call with Collins Western Reserve

Ashland Crestview topped Collins Western Reserve 27-26 in a tough tilt in Ohio high school football on Oct. 13.

Collins Western Reserve showed it was ready to play, using an early thrust to carve out a 14-6 advantage over Ashland Crestview as the first quarter ended.

Neither squad could muster points in the second quarter.

Collins Western Reserve had a 20-12 edge on Ashland Crestview at the beginning of the fourth quarter.

The Cougars rebounded from a late deficit, outscoring the Roughriders 15-6 in the last stanza for the victory.

Bucyrus Wynford routs Attica Seneca East

Bucyrus Wynford’s powerful offense dominated to a resounding victory by pulling away from Attica Seneca East 66-34 on Oct. 13 in Ohio football action.

The first quarter gave Bucyrus Wynford a 14-6 lead over Attica Seneca East.

The Royals opened a monstrous 47-20 gap over the Tigers at the intermission.

Bucyrus Wynford charged to a 53-20 lead heading into the final quarter.

The Tigers outpointed the Royals 14-13 in the fourth quarter, but it was not enough to close the gap.

Carey darts past Upper Sandusky with early burst

An early dose of momentum helped Carey to a 61-14 runaway past Upper Sandusky for an Ohio high school football victory on Oct. 13.

Findlay takes down Toledo Whitmer

Findlay dismissed Toledo Whitmer by a 40-14 count in Ohio high school football on Oct. 13.

The two teams dueled to an even start, with Findlay and Toledo Whitmer settling for a 7-7 first-quarter knot.

The Trojans opened a small 19-14 gap over the Panthers at the intermission.

Each offense authored its Rip Van Winkle imitation, napping through a barren third quarter.

The Trojans held on with a 21-0 scoring edge in the final quarter.

Findlay Liberty-Benton dominates Arcadia in convincing showing

Findlay Liberty-Benton’s powerful offense dominated to a resounding victory by pulling away from Arcadia 42-3 on Oct. 13 in Ohio football.

Findlay Liberty-Benton opened with a 21-0 advantage over Arcadia through the first quarter.

The Eagles’ offense roared in front for a 28-3 lead over the Redskins at the intermission.

Findlay Liberty-Benton breathed fire to a 42-3 lead heading into the final quarter.

Neither squad scored in the final quarter.

Jeromesville Hillsdale races in front to defeat West Salem Northwestern

A swift early pace pushed Jeromesville Hillsdale past West Salem Northwestern Friday 45-21 for an Ohio high school football victory on Oct. 13.

Jeromesville Hillsdale opened with a 17-7 advantage over West Salem Northwestern through the first quarter.

Each offense authored its Rip Van Winkle imitation, napping through a barren second quarter.

Jeromesville Hillsdale charged to a 38-13 lead heading into the final quarter.

The Huskies narrowed the gap 8-7 in the fourth quarter but it was too little, too late.

Lexington rallies to top Mansfield Madison Comprehensive

Lexington seemed a step slow at the start, but rallied to win 31-21 over Mansfield Madison Comprehensive on Oct. 13 in Ohio football.

Mansfield Madison Comprehensive started on steady ground by forging a 13-7 lead over Lexington at the end of the first quarter.

Both teams were shutout in the second quarter.

Lexington broke in front at the beginning of the fourth quarter with a 14-13 lead over Mansfield Madison Comprehensive.

The Minutemen got the better of the final-quarter scoring, finishing the game in style with a 17-8 edge.

Marion Elgin allows no points against Lima Perry

Defense dominated as Marion Elgin pitched a 61-0 shutout of Lima Perry in Ohio high school football on Oct. 13.

Marion Pleasant allows no points against Marion Harding

Marion Pleasant’s defense throttled Marion Harding, resulting in a 36-0 shutout on Oct. 13 in Ohio football.

Marion Pleasant moved in front of Marion Harding 7-0 to begin the second quarter.

The Spartans’ offense roared in front for a 21-0 lead over the Presidents at the intermission.

Marion Pleasant charged to a 23-0 lead heading into the fourth quarter.

The Spartans held on with a 13-0 scoring edge in the final quarter.

Mt. Victory Ridgemont tops Cory-Rawson

Mt. Victory Ridgemont handled Cory-Rawson 48-14 in an impressive showing on Oct. 13 in Ohio football action.

New Washington Buckeye Central overwhelms Bucyrus

New Washington Buckeye Central handled Bucyrus 55-14 in an impressive showing for an Ohio high school football victory at Bucyrus High on Oct. 13.

The two teams dueled to an even start, with New Washington Buckeye Central and Bucyrus settling for an 8-8 first-quarter knot.

The Bucks’ offense darted in front for a 21-8 lead over the Redmen at the intermission.

New Washington Buckeye Central stormed to a 34-14 lead heading into the fourth quarter.

The Bucks got the better of the final-quarter scoring, finishing the game in style with a 21-0 edge.

Tiffin Calvert allows no points against Willard

Tiffin Calvert’s defense throttled Willard, resulting in a 41-0 shutout during this Ohio football game on Oct. 13.

Tiffin Columbian rides to cruise-control win over Norwalk

Tiffin Columbian’s powerful offense dominated to a resounding victory by pulling away from Norwalk 44-7 in an Ohio high school football matchup on Oct. 13.

Tiffin Columbian opened with a 20-0 advantage over Norwalk through the first quarter.

The Tornadoes opened a giant 44-7 gap over the Truckers at the intermission.

Neither defense permitted points in the third and fourth quarters.

Van Wert scores early, pulls away from Kenton

Van Wert controlled the scoreboard and the game in a strong 41-18 victory over Kenton in an Ohio high school football matchup on Oct. 13.

Van Wert moved in front of Kenton 19-6 to begin the second quarter.

The Cougars’ offense pulled in front for a 27-6 lead over the Wildcats at the intermission.

Van Wert breathed fire to a 34-12 lead heading into the fourth quarter.

The Cougars held on with a 7-6 scoring edge in the final quarter.

This news brief was powered by ScoreStream and Lede AI, the world leaders in fan-driven sports results.