River Valley topped Shelby 28-24 in a tough tilt in an Ohio high school football matchup on Sept. 29.

The first quarter gave River Valley a 14-7 lead over Shelby.

Each offense authored its Rip Van Winkle imitation, napping through a barren second quarter.

Shelby came from behind to grab the advantage heading to the final quarter over River Valley 17-14.

The Whippets had the advantage to start the final quarter, but the Vikings won the session and the game with a 14-7 performance.

Last season, Shelby and River Valley faced off on Oct. 7, 2022 at Shelby High School.

