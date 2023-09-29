Northmor recorded a big victory over East Knox 27-6 on Sept. 29 in Ohio football action.

Northmor jumped in front of East Knox 14-0 to begin the second quarter.

The Golden Knights’ offense stormed in front for a 17-0 lead over the Bulldogs at halftime.

The dynamic altered in the third quarter as East Knox inched back to a 20-6 deficit.

The Golden Knights held on with a 7-0 scoring edge in the fourth quarter.

Last season, Northmor and East Knox squared off on Sept. 30, 2022 at East Knox High School.

In recent action on Sept. 15, Northmor faced off against Danville and East Knox took on Cardington-Lincoln on Sept. 15 at East Knox High School.

