Lima Central Catholic posted a narrow 34-27 win over Lucas at Lima Central Catholic High on Sept. 29 in Ohio football action.

Lucas started on steady ground by forging a 14-6 lead over Lima Central Catholic at the end of the first quarter.

Neither team could dent the scoreboard in the second quarter.

Lima Central Catholic broke in front at the beginning of the final quarter with a 26-20 lead over Lucas.

The Thunderbirds held on with an 8-7 scoring edge in the final quarter.

Last season, Lima Central Catholic and Lucas faced off on Sept. 30, 2022 at Lucas High School.

