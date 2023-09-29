New Philadelphia rallied from behind to knock off Madison Comprehensive for a 21-10 verdict for an Ohio high school football victory on Sept. 29.

Madison Comprehensive showed it was ready to play, using an early thrust to carve out a 7-6 advantage over New Philadelphia as the first quarter ended.

Each offense authored its Rip Van Winkle imitation, napping through a barren second quarter.

New Philadelphia broke in front at the beginning of the fourth quarter with a 14-10 lead over Madison Comprehensive.

The Quakers held on with a 7-0 scoring edge in the fourth quarter.

Last season, New Philadelphia and Madison Comprehensive faced off on Sept. 30, 2022 at New Philadelphia High School.

Recently on Sept. 15, New Philadelphia squared off with Mansfield in a football game.

Check out our complete boys football roundup to stay up-to-date on all the action.

We want your feedback on the accuracy and quality of this article. Take a 1-minute survey and be registered to win a $25 Visa gift card.

Don’t miss our in-depth coverage of north central Ohio high school sports including profiles, analysis and game coverage. For statewide results and expert analysis of the best teams and prep athletes in Ohio, register for our free newsletter. It’s required reading for high school sports fans. This news brief was powered by ScoreStream and Lede AI, the world leaders in fan-driven sports results.