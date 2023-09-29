Danville dominated Cardington-Lincoln 61-21 for an Ohio high school football victory at Danville High on Sept. 29.

Danville opened with a 32-8 advantage over Cardington-Lincoln through the first quarter.

The Blue Devils registered a 54-14 advantage at halftime over the Pirates.

Offense was nothing but a rumor in the third quarter, as neither squad scored.

The gap remained steady with both teams scoring evenly in the fourth quarter.

Last season, Danville and Cardington-Lincoln faced off on Oct. 1, 2021 at Danville High School.

In recent action on Sept. 15, Danville faced off against Northmor and Cardington-Lincoln took on East Knox on Sept. 15 at East Knox High School.

Check out our complete boys football roundup to stay up-to-date on all the action.

We want your feedback on the accuracy and quality of this article. Take a 1-minute survey and be registered to win a $25 Visa gift card.

Don’t miss our in-depth coverage of north central Ohio high school sports including profiles, analysis and game coverage. For statewide results and expert analysis of the best teams and prep athletes in Ohio, register for our free newsletter. It’s required reading for high school sports fans. This news brief was powered by ScoreStream and Lede AI, the world leaders in fan-driven sports results.