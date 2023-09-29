Centerburg eventually beat Mt. Gilead 28-11 on Sept. 29 in Ohio football.

Centerburg jumped in front of Mt. Gilead 7-0 to begin the second quarter.

The roles reversed in the second quarter as the Indians fought to 7-3.

Centerburg pulled to a 21-3 lead heading into the final quarter.

The Trojans enjoyed a big enough lead to offset the Indians’ 8-7 advantage in the fourth quarter.

The last time Centerburg and Mt Gilead played in a 28-14 game on Sept. 30, 2022.

In recent action on Sept. 15, Centerburg faced off against Loudonville and Mt Gilead took on Fredericktown on Sept. 15 at Mt Gilead High School.

