Fort Loramie finally found a way to top St. Paul 35-28 during this Ohio football game on Sept. 29.

The first quarter gave Fort Loramie a 7-6 lead over St. Paul.

The Redskins fought to a 14-6 halftime margin at the Flyers’ expense.

Fort Loramie and St. Paul each scored in the third quarter.

The Flyers managed an 8-7 rally in the final quarter, yet the die was already cast.

Check out our complete boys football roundup to stay up-to-date on all the action.

We want your feedback on the accuracy and quality of this article. Take a 1-minute survey and be registered to win a $25 Visa gift card.

Don’t miss our in-depth coverage of north central Ohio high school sports including profiles, analysis and game coverage. For statewide results and expert analysis of the best teams and prep athletes in Ohio, register for our free newsletter. It’s required reading for high school sports fans. This news brief was powered by ScoreStream and Lede AI, the world leaders in fan-driven sports results.