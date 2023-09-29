Marion Harding controlled the action to earn an impressive 35-7 win against Clear Fork on Sept. 29 in Ohio football.

The Presidents’ offense moved in front for a 14-0 lead over the Colts at halftime.

Marion Harding pulled to a 35-7 lead heading into the fourth quarter.

Each offense authored its Rip Van Winkle imitation, napping through barren first and fourth quarters.

Last season, Clear Fork and Marion Harding squared off on Oct. 7, 2022 at Marion Harding High School.

In recent action on Sept. 15, Clear Fork faced off against Ontario and Marion Harding took on Highland on Sept. 15 at Highland High School.

