Galion posted a narrow 23-21 win over Highland at Galion High on Sept. 29 in Ohio football action.

Neither side could break ahead as the two teams began in a tense 7-7 duel in the first quarter.

The Tigers fought to a 20-14 intermission margin at the Fighting Scots’ expense.

Highland tried to dig out of the hole by climbing within 23-21 in the third quarter.

Neither squad scored in the fourth quarter.

The last time Highland and Galion played in a 35-21 game on Oct. 7, 2022.

Recently on Sept. 15, Highland squared off with Marion Harding in a football game.

