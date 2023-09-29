Hopewell-Loudon dominates Willard in convincing showing

Hopewell-Loudon rolled past Willard for a comfortable 72-33 victory in Ohio high school football action on Sept. 29.

The first quarter gave Hopewell-Loudon a 16-13 lead over Willard.

The Chieftains’ offense darted in front for a 32-26 lead over the Crimson Flashes at halftime.

Hopewell-Loudon pulled to a 66-33 lead heading into the final quarter.

The Chieftains got the better of the fourth-quarter scoring, finishing the game in style with a 6-0 edge.

River Valley escapes Shelby in thin win

River Valley topped Shelby 28-24 in a tough tilt in an Ohio high school football matchup on Sept. 29.

The first quarter gave River Valley a 14-7 lead over Shelby.

Each offense authored its Rip Van Winkle imitation, napping through a barren second quarter.

Shelby came from behind to grab the advantage heading to the final quarter over River Valley 17-14.

The Whippets had the advantage to start the final quarter, but the Vikings won the session and the game with a 14-7 performance.

Last season, Shelby and River Valley faced off on Oct. 7, 2022 at Shelby High School.

Centerburg collects victory over Mt. Gilead

Centerburg eventually beat Mt. Gilead 28-11 on Sept. 29 in Ohio football.

Centerburg jumped in front of Mt. Gilead 7-0 to begin the second quarter.

The roles reversed in the second quarter as the Indians fought to 7-3.

Centerburg pulled to a 21-3 lead heading into the final quarter.

The Trojans enjoyed a big enough lead to offset the Indians’ 8-7 advantage in the fourth quarter.

The last time Centerburg and Mt Gilead played in a 28-14 game on Sept. 30, 2022.

In recent action on Sept. 15, Centerburg faced off against Loudonville and Mt Gilead took on Fredericktown on Sept. 15 at Mt Gilead High School.

Danville overwhelms Cardington-Lincoln

Danville dominated Cardington-Lincoln 61-21 for an Ohio high school football victory at Danville High on Sept. 29.

Danville opened with a 32-8 advantage over Cardington-Lincoln through the first quarter.

The Blue Devils registered a 54-14 advantage at halftime over the Pirates.

Offense was nothing but a rumor in the third quarter, as neither squad scored.

The gap remained steady with both teams scoring evenly in the fourth quarter.

Last season, Danville and Cardington-Lincoln faced off on Oct. 1, 2021 at Danville High School.

In recent action on Sept. 15, Danville faced off against Northmor and Cardington-Lincoln took on East Knox on Sept. 15 at East Knox High School.

Fort Loramie escapes St. Paul in thin win

Fort Loramie finally found a way to top St. Paul 35-28 during this Ohio football game on Sept. 29.

The first quarter gave Fort Loramie a 7-6 lead over St. Paul.

The Redskins fought to a 14-6 halftime margin at the Flyers’ expense.

Fort Loramie and St. Paul each scored in the third quarter.

The Flyers managed an 8-7 rally in the final quarter, yet the die was already cast.

Fredericktown darts past Loudonville with early burst

Fredericktown broke to an early lead and topped Loudonville 28-14 in an Ohio high school football matchup on Sept. 29.

Fredericktown jumped in front of Loudonville 14-0 to begin the second quarter.

The roles reversed in the second quarter as the Red Birds fought to 14-7.

Fredericktown jumped to a 20-7 lead heading into the fourth quarter.

The Freddies got the better of the fourth-quarter scoring, finishing the game in style with an 8-7 edge.

The last time Loudonville and Fredericktown played in a 38-35 game on Sept. 30, 2022.

In recent action on Sept. 15, Fredericktown faced off against Mt Gilead and Loudonville took on Centerburg on Sept. 15 at Centerburg High School.

Galion exhales after close call with Highland

Galion posted a narrow 23-21 win over Highland at Galion High on Sept. 29 in Ohio football action.

Neither side could break ahead as the two teams began in a tense 7-7 duel in the first quarter.

The Tigers fought to a 20-14 intermission margin at the Fighting Scots’ expense.

Highland tried to dig out of the hole by climbing within 23-21 in the third quarter.

Neither squad scored in the fourth quarter.

The last time Highland and Galion played in a 35-21 game on Oct. 7, 2022.

Recently on Sept. 15, Highland squared off with Marion Harding in a football game.

Northmor defeats East Knox

Northmor recorded a big victory over East Knox 27-6 on Sept. 29 in Ohio football action.

Northmor jumped in front of East Knox 14-0 to begin the second quarter.

The Golden Knights’ offense stormed in front for a 17-0 lead over the Bulldogs at halftime.

The dynamic altered in the third quarter as East Knox inched back to a 20-6 deficit.

The Golden Knights held on with a 7-0 scoring edge in the fourth quarter.

Last season, Northmor and East Knox squared off on Sept. 30, 2022 at East Knox High School.

In recent action on Sept. 15, Northmor faced off against Danville and East Knox took on Cardington-Lincoln on Sept. 15 at East Knox High School.

Lima Central Catholic slips past Lucas

Lima Central Catholic posted a narrow 34-27 win over Lucas at Lima Central Catholic High on Sept. 29 in Ohio football action.

Lucas started on steady ground by forging a 14-6 lead over Lima Central Catholic at the end of the first quarter.

Neither team could dent the scoreboard in the second quarter.

Lima Central Catholic broke in front at the beginning of the final quarter with a 26-20 lead over Lucas.

The Thunderbirds held on with an 8-7 scoring edge in the final quarter.

Last season, Lima Central Catholic and Lucas faced off on Sept. 30, 2022 at Lucas High School.

Marion Harding darts by Clear Fork

Marion Harding controlled the action to earn an impressive 35-7 win against Clear Fork on Sept. 29 in Ohio football.

The Presidents’ offense moved in front for a 14-0 lead over the Colts at halftime.

Marion Harding pulled to a 35-7 lead heading into the fourth quarter.

Each offense authored its Rip Van Winkle imitation, napping through barren first and fourth quarters.

Last season, Clear Fork and Marion Harding squared off on Oct. 7, 2022 at Marion Harding High School.

In recent action on Sept. 15, Clear Fork faced off against Ontario and Marion Harding took on Highland on Sept. 15 at Highland High School.

Upper Scioto Valley allows no points against Crestline

A suffocating defense helped Upper Scioto Valley handle Crestline 81-0 in an Ohio high school football matchup on Sept. 29.

In recent action on Sept. 15, Crestline faced off against Ridgemont.

Lexington takes the lead, but can’t maintain it in falling to West Holmes

Lexington’s advantage forced West Holmes to dig down, but it did to earn a 62-28 win Friday in Ohio high school football on Sept. 29.

The start wasn’t the problem for Lexington, as it began with a 14-7 edge over West Holmes through the end of the first quarter.

The Knights kept a 35-21 halftime margin at the Minutemen’s expense.

West Holmes breathed fire to a 49-21 lead heading into the fourth quarter.

The Knights held on with a 13-7 scoring edge in the fourth quarter.

Last season, West Holmes and Lexington faced off on Sept. 30, 2022 at Lexington High School.

New Philadelphia rally stops Madison Comprehensive

New Philadelphia rallied from behind to knock off Madison Comprehensive for a 21-10 verdict for an Ohio high school football victory on Sept. 29.

Madison Comprehensive showed it was ready to play, using an early thrust to carve out a 7-6 advantage over New Philadelphia as the first quarter ended.

Each offense authored its Rip Van Winkle imitation, napping through a barren second quarter.

New Philadelphia broke in front at the beginning of the fourth quarter with a 14-10 lead over Madison Comprehensive.

The Quakers held on with a 7-0 scoring edge in the fourth quarter.

Last season, New Philadelphia and Madison Comprehensive faced off on Sept. 30, 2022 at New Philadelphia High School.

Recently on Sept. 15, New Philadelphia squared off with Mansfield in a football game.

Ontario routs Pleasant

Ontario’s powerful offense dominated to a resounding victory by pulling away from Pleasant 45-14 on Sept. 29 in Ohio football action.

Ontario opened with a 7-0 advantage over Pleasant through the first quarter.

The Warriors’ offense jumped in front for a 21-0 lead over the Spartans at halftime.

Ontario stormed to a 38-14 lead heading into the final quarter.

The Warriors held on with a 7-0 scoring edge in the fourth quarter.

Last season, Ontario and Pleasant squared off on Oct. 7, 2022 at Pleasant High School.

In recent action on Sept. 15, Ontario faced off against Clear Fork.

