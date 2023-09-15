Mansfield Sr. sets early tone to dominate New Philadelphia

A swift early pace pushed Mansfield past New Philadelphia Friday 35-14 in an Ohio high school football matchup on Sept. 15.

Mansfield opened with a 14-0 advantage over New Philadelphia through the first quarter.

The Tygers opened a small 21-6 gap over the Quakers at the intermission.

New Philadelphia showed its spirit while rallying to within 28-14 in the third quarter.

The Tygers got the better of the final-quarter scoring, finishing the game in style with a 7-0 edge.

In recent action on Sept. 1, Mansfield faced off against Massillon.

Ashland overcomes Mt. Vernon

Ashland pushed past Mt. Vernon for a 31-14 win in Ohio high school football on Sept. 15.

The two teams dueled to an even start, with Ashland and Mt. Vernon settling for a 7-7 first-quarter knot.

The Arrows’ offense roared in front for a 24-7 lead over the Yellow Jackets at the intermission.

The tables turned a bit in the third quarter when Mt. Vernon got within 24-14.

The Arrows got the better of the fourth-quarter scoring, finishing the game in style with a 7-0 edge.

Last season, Ashland and Mt Vernon squared off on Sept. 16, 2022 at Ashland High School.

Recently on Sept. 1, Ashland squared off with Buckeye Valley in a football game.

Carey defense stifles Buckeye Central

Carey’s defense throttled Buckeye Central, resulting in a 41-0 shutout at Buckeye Central High on Sept. 15 in Ohio football action.

The first quarter gave Carey a 20-0 lead over Buckeye Central.

The Blue Devils opened an immense 27-0 gap over the Bucks at halftime.

Carey breathed fire to a 41-0 lead heading into the final quarter.

Neither squad scored in the final quarter.

Last season, Carey and Buckeye Central squared off on Sept. 16, 2022 at Carey High School.

Recently on Sept. 1, Buckeye Central squared off with Ada in a football game.

Centerburg darts past Loudonville with early burst

Centerburg rushed to an early advantage and ran away for a 37-15 win over Loudonville on Sept. 15 in Ohio football.

Centerburg opened with a 21-2 advantage over Loudonville through the first quarter.

The tables turned a bit at halftime when the Red Birds got within 21-8.

The gap narrowed in the third quarter when Loudonville made it 27-15.

The Trojans held on with a 10-0 scoring edge in the final quarter.

Last season, Centerburg and Loudonville faced off on Sept. 16, 2022 at Loudonville High School.

Recently on Sept. 1, Centerburg squared off with Worthington Christian in a football game.

Danville earns solid win over Northmor

Danville handed Northmor a tough 32-21 loss in an Ohio high school football matchup on Sept. 15.

Last season, Danville and Northmor faced off on Sept. 16, 2022 at Northmor High School.

In recent action on Sept. 1, Danville faced off against Fairfield Christian and Northmor took on Mapleton on Sept. 1 at Mapleton High School.

Fredericktown claims victory against Mt. Gilead

Fredericktown eventually beat Mt. Gilead 26-7 for an Ohio high school football victory on Sept. 15.

Offense was nothing but a rumor in the first quarter, as neither squad scored.

The Indians had a 7-0 edge on the Freddies at the beginning of the third quarter.

Fredericktown broke in front at the beginning of the fourth quarter with a 12-7 lead over Mt. Gilead.

The Freddies held on with a 14-0 scoring edge in the fourth quarter.

The last time Fredericktown and Mt Gilead played in a 43-22 game on Sept. 16, 2022.

Recently on Sept. 1, Fredericktown squared off with Utica in a football game.

East Knox shuts out Cardington-Lincoln

Defense dominated as East Knox pitched a 32-0 shutout of Cardington-Lincoln during this Ohio football game on Sept. 15.

East Knox opened with a 13-0 advantage over Cardington-Lincoln through the first quarter.

The Bulldogs fought to a 26-0 halftime margin at the Pirates’ expense.

Offense was nothing but a rumor in the third quarter, as neither squad scored.

The Bulldogs held on with a 6-0 scoring edge in the fourth quarter.

Last season, East Knox and Cardington-Lincoln squared off on Sept. 16, 2022 at Cardington High School.

In recent action on Sept. 1, East Knox faced off against Colonel Crawford and Cardington-Lincoln took on Bucyrus on Sept. 1 at Bucyrus High School.

Highland scores fast, scores a lot to dismiss Marion Harding

Highland left no doubt in recording a 47-14 win over Marion Harding on Sept. 15 in Ohio football action.

Last season, Highland and Marion Harding squared off on Sept. 23, 2022 at Marion Harding High School.

Recently on Sept. 1, Highland squared off with Crestview in a football game.

Ridgemont dominates Crestline in convincing showing

Ridgemont rolled past Crestline for a comfortable 48-6 victory in an Ohio high school football matchup on Sept. 15.

Recently on Sept. 1, Crestline squared off with Perry in a football game.

Ontario defense stifles Clear Fork

Defense dominated as Ontario pitched a 45-0 shutout of Clear Fork in an Ohio high school football matchup on Sept. 15.

Ontario opened with a 14-0 advantage over Clear Fork through the first quarter.

The Warriors’ offense breathed fire in front for a 38-0 lead over the Colts at halftime.

Ontario thundered to a 45-0 lead heading into the final quarter.

Neither squad scored in the fourth quarter.

Last season, Clear Fork and Ontario faced off on Sept. 23, 2022 at Ontario High School.

In recent action on Sept. 1, Clear Fork faced off against Lexington.

