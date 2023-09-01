Colonel Crawford dominated from start to finish in an imposing 49-15 win over East Knox on Sept. 1 in Ohio football.

Colonel Crawford opened with a 21-7 advantage over East Knox through the first quarter.

The Eagles opened a massive 28-7 gap over the Bulldogs at halftime.

Colonel Crawford roared to a 49-7 lead heading into the final quarter.

The Eagles chalked up this decision in spite of the Bulldogs’ spirited fourth-quarter performance.

Last season, Colonel Crawford and East Knox squared off on Sept. 2, 2022 at East Knox High School.

Recently on Aug. 18, East Knox squared off with Northridge in a football game.

Check out our complete boys football roundup to stay up-to-date on all the action.

We want your feedback on the accuracy and quality of this article. Take a 1-minute survey and be registered to win a $25 Visa gift card.

Don’t miss our in-depth coverage of north central Ohio high school sports including profiles, analysis and game coverage. For statewide results and expert analysis of the best teams and prep athletes in Ohio, register for our free newsletter. It’s required reading for high school sports fans. This news brief was powered by ScoreStream and Lede AI, the world leaders in fan-driven sports results.