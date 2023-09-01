Worthington Christian eventually beat Centerburg 20-7 in Ohio high school football on Sept. 1.

The first quarter gave Worthington Christian a 13-7 lead over Centerburg.

Each offense authored its Rip Van Winkle imitation, napping through barren second and third quarters.

The Warriors held on with a 7-0 scoring edge in the fourth quarter.

Last season, Centerburg and Worthington Christian faced off on Sept. 2, 2022 at Centerburg High School.

In recent action on Aug. 18, Worthington Christian faced off against Danville and Centerburg took on Utica on Aug. 18 at Centerburg High School.

Check out our complete boys football roundup to stay up-to-date on all the action.

We want your feedback on the accuracy and quality of this article. Take a 1-minute survey and be registered to win a $25 Visa gift card.

Don’t miss our in-depth coverage of north central Ohio high school sports including profiles, analysis and game coverage. For statewide results and expert analysis of the best teams and prep athletes in Ohio, register for our free newsletter. It’s required reading for high school sports fans. This news brief was powered by ScoreStream and Lede AI, the world leaders in fan-driven sports results.