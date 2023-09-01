Ada earns solid win over Buckeye Central

Ada eventually beat Buckeye Central 41-25 at Buckeye Central High on Sept. 1 in Ohio football action.

The first quarter gave Ada a 21-13 lead over Buckeye Central.

Offense was nothing but a rumor in the second quarter, as neither squad scored.

Ada thundered to a 35-19 lead heading into the final quarter.

The Bulldogs and the Bucks each scored in the final quarter.

Mapleton slips past Northmor

Mapleton topped Northmor 40-33 in a tough tilt on Sept. 1 in Ohio football action.

Neither defense permitted points in the first quarter.

The Mounties fought to a 24-12 intermission margin at the Golden Knights’ expense.

Northmor moved ahead of Mapleton 33-32 to start the fourth quarter.

The Mounties rebounded from a late deficit, outscoring the Golden Knights 8-0 in the last stanza for the victory.

In recent action on Aug. 18, Northmor faced off against Upper Sandusky.

Cardington-Lincoln exhales after close call with Bucyrus

Cardington-Lincoln finally found a way to top Bucyrus 36-28 during this Ohio football game.

Bucyrus showed it was ready to play, using an early thrust to carve out a 14-13 advantage over Cardington-Lincoln as the first quarter ended.

The Pirates kept a 21-20 intermission margin at the Redmen’s expense.

Nothing was decided in the third quarter, with Cardington-Lincoln and Bucyrus locked in a 28-28 stalemate.

The Pirates held on with an 8-0 scoring edge in the final quarter.

In recent action on Aug. 18, Bucyrus faced off against Riverdale and Cardington-Lincoln took on Elgin on Aug. 18 at Cardington High School.

Danville takes advantage of early margin to defeat Fairfield Christian

A swift early pace pushed Danville past Fairfield Christian Friday 41-7 on Sept. 1 in Ohio football action.

Danville opened with a 34-0 advantage over Fairfield Christian through the first quarter.

The Blue Devils’ offense charged in front for a 41-0 lead over the Knights at the intermission.

Fairfield Christian trimmed the margin in the third quarter to make it 41-7.

Neither squad scored in the final quarter.

In recent action on Aug. 18, Danville faced off against Worthington Christian.

Buckeye Valley escapes Ashland in thin win

Buckeye Valley posted a narrow 27-23 win over Ashland for an Ohio high school football victory at Buckeye Valley Local High.

Ashland started on steady ground by forging a 10-7 lead over Buckeye Valley at the end of the first quarter.

The Barons’ offense jumped in front for a 20-17 lead over the Arrows at halftime.

Buckeye Valley darted to a 27-23 lead heading into the final quarter.

Neither squad scored in the final quarter.

In recent action on Aug. 18, Ashland faced off against River Valley.

Lexington pockets slim win over Clear Fork

Lexington topped Clear Fork 28-27 in a tough tilt in Ohio high school football action on Sept. 1.

The start wasn’t the problem for Clear Fork, as it began with a 7-0 edge over Lexington through the end of the first quarter.

The scoreboard showed the Colts with a 21-14 lead over the Minutemen heading into halftime.

Lexington tied the game at 21 before Clear Fork built a 27-21 lead after three quarters.

Lexington scored its winning TD early in the fourth quarter.

The last time Clear Fork and Lexington played in a 35-28 game on Sept. 3, 2021.

In recent action on Aug. 18, Lexington faced off against Ontario and Clear Fork took on Lucas on Aug. 18 at Clear Fork High School.

Perry takes advantage of early margin to defeat Crestline

Perry rushed to an early advantage and ran away for a 26-8 win over Crestline during this Ohio football game.

Perry opened with a 20-0 advantage over Crestline through the first quarter.

Offense was nothing but a rumor in the second and third quarters, as neither squad scored.

The Bulldogs rallied with an 8-6 advantage in the fourth quarter. However, the Commodores prevailed.

Last season, Perry and Crestline faced off on Oct. 14, 2022 at Crestline High School.

Highland prevails over Crestview

Highland rolled past Crestview for a comfortable 50-26 victory at Highland High on Sept. 1 in Ohio football action.

Recently on Aug. 18, Highland squared off with Fredericktown in a football game.

Massillon tops Mansfield

Massillon left no doubt on Friday, controlling Mansfield from start to finish for a 51-10 victory in an Ohio high school football matchup.

Massillon jumped in front of Mansfield 21-7 to begin the second quarter.

The Tigers opened a towering 35-10 gap over the Tygers at the intermission.

Massillon steamrolled to a 42-10 lead heading into the fourth quarter.

The Tigers got the better of the fourth-quarter scoring, finishing the game in style with a 9-0 edge.

Licking Valley escapes close call with West Holmes

Licking Valley posted a narrow 40-35 win over West Holmes in an Ohio high school football matchup on Sept. 1.

West Holmes showed it was ready to play, using an early thrust to carve out a 20-19 advantage over Licking Valley as the first quarter ended.

Neither team could dent the scoreboard in the second quarter.

West Holmes moved ahead by earning a 35-34 advantage over Licking Valley at the end of the third quarter.

The Panthers rebounded from a late deficit, outscoring the Knights 6-0 in the last stanza for the victory.

Last season, West Holmes and Licking Valley squared off on Sept. 2, 2022 at West Holmes High School.

Colonel Crawford crushes East Knox

Colonel Crawford dominated from start to finish in an imposing 49-15 win over East Knox on Sept. 1 in Ohio football.

Colonel Crawford opened with a 21-7 advantage over East Knox through the first quarter.

The Eagles opened a massive 28-7 gap over the Bulldogs at halftime.

Colonel Crawford roared to a 49-7 lead heading into the final quarter.

The Eagles chalked up this decision in spite of the Bulldogs’ spirited fourth-quarter performance.

Last season, Colonel Crawford and East Knox squared off on Sept. 2, 2022 at East Knox High School.

Recently on Aug. 18, East Knox squared off with Northridge in a football game.

Norwalk denies Rogers’ challenge

Norwalk grabbed a 42-26 victory at the expense of Rogers in Ohio high school football on Sept. 1.

Norwalk moved in front of Rogers 14-6 to begin the second quarter.

Offense was nothing but a rumor in the second quarter, as neither squad scored.

Norwalk jumped to a 35-18 lead heading into the final quarter.

The Rams narrowed the gap 8-7 in the fourth quarter but it was too little, too late.

In recent action on Aug. 18, Norwalk faced off against Start.

Calvert scores fast, scores a lot to dismiss St. Paul

Calvert took control early and methodically pulled away to beat St. Paul 35-25 in an Ohio high school football matchup.

The first quarter gave Calvert a 14-0 lead over St. Paul.

The Flyers showed some mettle by fighting back to a 21-13 halftime margin.

Calvert charged to a 35-19 lead heading into the fourth quarter.

The Flyers closed the lead with a 6-0 margin in the final quarter.

The last time St. Paul and Calvert played in a 42-19 game on Sept. 3, 2021.

Resolve: Utica comes from behind to topple Fredericktown

Fredericktown dented the scoreboard first, but Utica responded to earn a 34-20 decision in Ohio high school football action on Sept. 1.

The start wasn’t the problem for Fredericktown, as it began with a 7-0 edge over Utica through the end of the first quarter.

Had this been a prize fight, the Freddies would’ve earned the judge’s decision at halftime, with a 20-7 lead on the Redskins.

Utica broke in front at the beginning of the fourth quarter with a 34-20 lead over Fredericktown.

Neither squad scored in the final quarter.

Last season, Fredericktown and Utica squared off on Sept. 3, 2021 at Utica High School.

In recent action on Aug. 18, Utica faced off against Centerburg and Fredericktown took on Highland on Aug. 18 at Fredericktown High School.

Worthington Christian narrowly defeats Centerburg

Worthington Christian eventually beat Centerburg 20-7 in Ohio high school football on Sept. 1.

The first quarter gave Worthington Christian a 13-7 lead over Centerburg.

Each offense authored its Rip Van Winkle imitation, napping through barren second and third quarters.

The Warriors held on with a 7-0 scoring edge in the fourth quarter.

Last season, Centerburg and Worthington Christian faced off on Sept. 2, 2022 at Centerburg High School.

In recent action on Aug. 18, Worthington Christian faced off against Danville and Centerburg took on Utica on Aug. 18 at Centerburg High School.

